The development plan of Azimut Libera Impresa SGR envisages the progressive control from the main investment strategies in Alternative Asset Management.

Funds in this category aim to invest in all phases of the life cycle of a company, be it a large company or a start-up, injecting liquidity both in the form of equity and debt.

In this way we offer alternative financing tools to the traditional ones, but we also offer support to entrepreneurs in the implementation of business strategies aimed at:

Promote internationalization by leveraging Made in Italy;

Improve organization and operational processes;

Manage generational transitions;

Strengthen the management structure/corporate governance;

Stimulate growth by external lines (“buy and build”).

Also in this case the funds are numerous and I will limit myself to mentioning them here:

AZ ELTIF – Capital Solution;

Ophelia;

Infrastructure Fund for Growth – ESG;

Azimut Digitech Fund;

Italia 500;

Azimut Demos 1;

GlobalALInvest;

IPO club;

Antares AZ I;

Finance Business Development;

Azimut Private Debt;

Aliseo.

Max & Max Fund

Azimut offers customers advanced and personalized consultancy services, so as to respond to the needs and different profiles of individual customers, with the aim of providing tailor-made investment planning.

The planning, organization and protection of the family wealth takes place through some characteristic elements: five different lines of advice oriented towards an aggressive or prudent strategy based on MiFid risk profiles, privileged access to hyper-specialist expertise and systematic updating through reports, statements and dossiers.

This solution offers more opportunities for diversification:

Various financial instruments listed on regulated markets

Third-party funds and SICAVs

Funds of the Azimut Group

ETFs selected by Azimut

Azimut funds: customer opinions

Unfortunately I can’t give you customer opinions, but I can give you mine! We have done a nice overview of this type of tool. But is it worth investing? What are my opinions? Actually, as I often say (making those who want the magic formula lose their patience)…. Depends.

I’m sorry, but the panorama just explored is very broad, as is the section of investors who ask me for advice: I can’t give you any opinions on Azimut’s funds right off the bat, because the question is too broad and makes it impossible for me to collect all the information to respond in a way contextualised.

However, I want to guide you in the reasoning that will lead you to understand whether these tools are right for you or not.

Why are you interested in Azimut funds?

Based on my experience, I can say that the cases in which such questions are asked are the following:

You’ve signed up for a fund and you’re unsure of what you’ve done – you’re looking for confirmation. If you reflect yourself in this situation, the error is upstream. When you invested you didn’t have a strategy, and unfortunately not having the right strategy makes us fall prey to mistakes and doubts.

You have been recommended a fund and you are looking for opinions on the net: as you have seen, there are really many funds and there is no general opinion on a company which, in itself, is a giant. The opinions must be contextualized considering the individual products or their adherence to your strategy and your risk profile.

Finance is personal precisely because, depending on each individual, the subjective characteristics that determine a judgment on a choice change.

Azimut investments: general opinions on funds

That said, on my blog I’ve been helping my readers and students solve the problem of how to invest their money since 2014.

Since there are so many funds and they belong to two categories, I suggest a series of resources that you can read in order to learn more and get an idea, in order to read the Azimut funds (and not only) in relation to you.

#1 Actively Managed Funds

With regard to actively managed funds, my assessment is basically negative. This is because these products present a series of criticalities which, 9 times out of 10, do not make the investment worthwhile for the customer.

#2 Passively Managed Funds (ETFs)

A parenthesis on ETFs that you can find, for example, in the customized consultancy packages. These, unlike actively managed funds, are rarely offered by banks.

This is because banks and various organizations and institutions have no profit margins from proposing ETFs.

Despite everything you’ve read, know that I’m not advising you against the Azimut group, but certain types of investments. Actually. at the time of writing, i have inserted in “Fast Investments Planner” also of the products of this company, so I have no bias.

As anticipated, my criticisms concern the category of products that JPM also tends to offer directly or through its affiliates.

Azimut funds at a loss

What to do if you invested in these funds was your investment is going badly? Should you divest?

It is a complex matter that I want to summarize by advising you not to act on impulse, in the throes of emotion.

Acting without thinking for fear of market fluctuations risks being harmful: markets go up and down, and you have to take this into account when investing, without running away from the first red note.

Conclusions

This article is meant to be a starting point, if you are looking for investment advice you are dealing with a serious and complex issue that requires the right insights.

