Opinions and Reviews, Is It Worth Investing?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Today I’m telling you about another one investment platformone of those that allows you to access markets that often or almost always, with small sums available, are completely or almost completely closed to us.

I’m actually talking about Wallianceequity investment platform crowdfunding, i.e. a platform that offers capital raising for real estate investmentsfollowing simple and practically immediate procedures.

Let’s see together what it has to offer Walliance for the small and medium saver, what are the advantages they disadvantages offered by the platform and whether it makes sense to choose this partner for our next step towards economic independence.

This article talks about:

What is Walliance?

Walliance it’s a fintech company which offers the possibility of investing in real estate projects, even with extremely low capital, and then going to liquidate one’s position by making a profit. It belongs to the “category” of real estate crowdfunding platforms which allow, for various reasons, to invest in real estate using the web.

The company was born on September 12, 2017, even if the idea actually came from further away and earlier, namely from New York, where collective investment in the real estate market was already an interesting product.

The novelty, compared to the old collection of savings also for real estate investment purposes, is actually complex, because it integrates elements that, as we will see later, investments through more institutional channels are not able to offer.

Walliance acts as a link between whom proposes real estate investment projects and who is it? interested in investing in real estate.

An easy to use platform and that above all is authorized to operate in Italy and Franceas it has all the necessary authorizations and above all as it is subject to Consob and AMF regulations and controls on companies that raise capital.

How do you invest through Walliance?

Walliance offers a relatively simple process to get started invest in real estate:

first you need to access the platform and registeralthough it is also possible to join through your Facebook account; then you can check all the projects currently offered by the platform, identifying those that are the most interesting in terms of duration, expected return and type of property; it will then be up to you to choose the amount of money to invest in the project you have chosen.

The procedure is simple and, at least in theory, takes only a few minutes. However, and this is my advice, you will have to devote all the time necessary to choosing the investment that is really right for you, studying it in detail and above all discarding all those hypotheses that cannot be integrated into your project of economic independence, you want for times , you want for risk, you want instead for expected return.

>> Join Free Now <

Once you join, you will be subjected to in-depth questionnaireas indicated by Consob and by the financial authorities that have legislative and control powers in Italy.

The in-depth questionnaire is designed to identify your characteristics as an investor and your possible propensity for risk, taking into account your income, job position, family situation: if your profile is suitable, you can proceed with the investment.

The preliminary operations end with the transfer of the sum we have decided to invest. In case the minimum limits for the project are reached, our investment will start.

Are there any risks?

Il risk it is limited to the capital invested in the projects because the shares of the developing capital companies are purchased. By configuring these as joint-stock companies and consequently having legal personality, the company itself, with its own assets, will be responsible for the obligations contracted. It follows that the shareholders will never respond with their personal assets, but only limited to the value of the shares contributed.

All the warnings I make every time I talk to you about are therefore valid real estate investments: brick and mortar also exposes, albeit to an extremely limited extent, to risks typical of the investment sector.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Walliance is authorized by Consob

It is also worth mentioning that Walliance it enjoys the authorization of CONSOB, the institution in Italy that is concerned with regulating and managing the financial markets and the collection of savings.

Walliance has been authorized to operate since March 2017 and must therefore be considered as a reliable platform and above all that can offer the standards of protection of invested capital imposed by stringent European and Italian authorities.

What kind of projects does Walliance offer? Helpful reviews

Walliance authorizes investment projects that have a ROI (a return on investment) that is currently on average 9.46%. THE projects moreover they must be proposed by companies that can offer financial statements in order, good financial prospects and solidity at a management level.

To be clear, all the projects that are included on Walliance’s managed platform have passed stringent checks that deal with the managerial, financial soundness and future prospects of the proposer.

Minimum Investment

Walliance provides a minimum investment of 2500 euros. You can therefore participate in any type of project offered on the platform starting from a minimum sum and which you can increase over time by investing in other projects.

>> Join Free Now <

Where does Walliance invest?

Walliance has so far proposed investment solutions both in Italy and abroad. Among the latest closed businesses there are buildings in New York, Trento, Jesolo, Venice, Milan.

For the future, Walliance also intends to expand its offer to real estate deals in other geographical areas.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

What happens to your investment?

It is also worth remembering the typical investment methods of Walliance:

you pay your capital, which flows into an ad hoc company, set up for that specific real estate purchase; therefore you become a member of the company newly established; at the time of exit, or the sale of the property, you will receive your share back.

Real estate crowdfunding is superior to funds

I talked about real estate funds several times, highlighting the critical points of this type of investment:

commissions on real estate funds are very high; management is often not transparent; historically they report lower returns than those offered by firms like Walliance.

All 3 very serious problems affecting real estate mutual funds have been overcome by the crowdfundingthe formula that is offered by Walliance.

If you are looking for a way to invest in real estate with small capital, this is a solution that you should definitely consider.

Taxation of earnings

For investors residing in Italy, the gains deriving from this type of activity are taxed: the taxation applied to dividends deriving from Walliance investments must be distinguished according to the investment topology:

Investment of Natural Person: the company paying the dividends applies a withholding tax of 26% as tax on the entire sum, with no option for ordinary taxation for the recipient shareholder;

the company paying the dividends applies a withholding tax of as tax on the entire sum, with no option for ordinary taxation for the recipient shareholder; Investment of Legal Entity (Company): if the dividend is instead collected in a subsequent tax period, the amount of taxation is equal to the dividend multiplied by the taxable amount of the same, usually equal to 5%.

My Business Opinions

it suits trust this platform? We can say that this platform of real estate crowdfunding it has attractive returns, in the face of very high risks, a bit like the whole industry. The important thing is to be aware of it from the outset, the fact that there are risks is not in itself a negative indicator, on the contrary.

>> Join Walliance Now <

The crowdfunding mechanism is a very interesting opportunity both for the entrepreneur with a real estate project and for the investor, but the latter must always act with caution when it comes to risky investments.

Why choose this platform?

The reasons why I advise you to evaluate this platform are linked to the positive history, in addition to the fact that you can diversification between several countries and several types of investment with a very low sum.

In my opinion, this is an excellent opportunity if you want to spice up your investments, but I always invite you to pay attention and be prepared for the risks. It can be fun to use this mechanism, but diversification is always the best way forward.

If you are convinced or wish to try, all you have to do is sign up for free on the official website.

If you are now approaching the world of investments and want to understand something more in general, however, I suggest you take a look at the following resources that I have prepared for you:

Good continuation on Affari Miei.