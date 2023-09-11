Opinions and Reviews on the Branch I Policy

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for information on insurance because your consultant advised you to take out one, or because you are already a customer Allianz and they have proposed this new solution to you, then all you have to do is continue reading this article to better understand all the features of 100% Vitariv, the policy which guarantees safety and stability for your capital.

Today we will analyze the costs and returns, and finally see together whether it is a convenient investment or not.

This article talks about:

A few words about Allianz

Allianz Italia is one of the main Italian insurers and is part of the Allianz SE group.

It is one of leader world in the insurance sector and asset management.

Today it has more than 122 million customers, in over 70 countries.

At the moment Italy represents the second insured market in the world, followed only by Germany.

The Italian distribution network is very large and spread across the entire territory, with notable capillarity thanks to a multi-channel distribution network made up of more than 25,000 agents, collaborators and financial advisors.

Overall we are therefore faced with a large, complete, solid and safe insurance group.

100% Vitariv: safety thanks to separate management

This represents the ideal solution for those looking for a prudent investment and wishes to secure their capital.

The policy invests in separate management of Vitarivwhich favors a long-term perspective and which tends to invest capital in instruments that have a very low risk threshold.

The instruments used for the investment are all low risk, and are typical of separate management.

100% Vitariv it is therefore one class policy I.

Don’t know how to invest?

The characteristics of 100% Vitariv

In fact, with this policy you invest in separate management of Vitarivwhich favors a long-term perspective, and you will pursue the objective of minimize short-term fluctuations and to stabilize current and future returns.

By December 31st you can also take advantage of the promotion and have advantageous economic conditions: for the first 4 years the minimum return retained will be discounted by up to over 30% depending on the value of the investment.

The policy guarantees 100% of the investment capital every 5 years and in the event of the insured’s death.

The performances

The performances are linked to the results of the Vitariv separate management and there are two different ones:

Benefit in the event of death: in the event of the death of the insured, the payment of a lump sum is envisaged, equal to the capital accrued in the VITARIV separate management on January 1st preceding the date of death, revalued up to the date of death on the basis of the latest annual revaluation measure attributed to the contract; Capital into annuity option: from the fifth annual anniversary of the contract, the policyholder can ask the company to convert the surrender value into one of the following forms of annuity: annual revaluable lifetime annuity payable as long as the insured is alive; revaluable annual life annuity payable with certainty for the first 5 or 10 years and as long as the insured is alive; annual life annuity revaluable, on two heads, that of the insured and that of another insured person, payable as long as the other person is alive.

Payment of the premium

Let’s now see how we have to pay the award.

The contract provides for the payment of a unique prizeto be paid upon signing the proposal, with a minimum amount of €5,000 and a maximum of €500,000.

Any items are not allowed additional paymentsin fact the policy is a single premium.

To the duration

The contract is for life, and the duration of the contract coincides with the life of the insured.

Who is the contract addressed to?

The product is aimed at customers who are looking for long-term guarantee of the invested capital. The single premium is invested in separate management of VITARIVwhich is made up of a diversified portfolio of financial assets, which are mainly bonds and government securities.

The product is designed for investors who want to maintain the investment for at least 10 years, with a low risk appetite and a low ability to sustain losses.

The composition of the portfolio

100% Vitariv offers solidity and security, and its wallet it is composed as follows:

7% covered bonds; 14% stocks, real estate and other; 30% corporate bonds; 49% government bonds and cash.

Costs

The part of costs must be studied in depth to avoid running into unpleasant surprises.

Precisely for this reason we will analyze this aspect now, but then I also invite you to delve deeper into everything in KID.

The issuing costs are not foreseen, while there is a loading of 2% of the premium paid.

As regards the costs for thedisbursement of the annuity:

Half-yearly instalments: 2%; Four-monthly instalments: 2.1%; Quarterly installment: 2.2%; Monthly installment: 3.3%.

I entry costs are equal to 2% of the premium paid, while exit costs are applied only in the event of disinvestment that does not coincide with the fifth, tenth, fifteenth year of the contract and subsequently every 5 years.

The management fees are equal to 1.50% of the value of the investment per year.

The recommended holding period is 10 years.

Instead, I bring you the screen that concerns the costs applied according to the methods of profit sharing, so it will be clearer for you to think using a precise scheme:

Revocation and withdrawal

You can revoke the proposal until receipt of the communication of completion of the contract.

Il withdrawal instead it can take place within 30 days from the date of receipt of the communication of completion of the same, with a communication by registered mail.

However, it is not foreseen resolution of the contract.

The ransom

You can exercise the right of redemption provided that at least 1 year has passed since the start of the contract.

Il total redemption it is equal to the capital accrued in the separate management on January 1st immediately preceding the date of the redemption request. It involves terminating the contact.

Il partial redemption instead it is obtained provided that the gross redemption amount is not less than €500 and the residual accrued capital is not less than €3,000.

Tax treatment

The premium paid is not subject to any tax, and does not give the right to any tax deduction for IRPEF purposes. Communications to customers are not subject to any annual stamp duty.

Amounts owed by the company are not subject to inheritance tax.

Affari Miei’s opinions on 100% Vitariv

Now that we’ve finished ours analyses we can try to draw conclusions and above all understand whether it could be a valid investment or not.

The contract is one class policy I which invests in a separate management and involves a very low level of risk, since it invests mainly in bonds.

This is a product suitable for an investor who has a long time horizon and who at the same time wants to have the safety of capital, precisely because he has no intention of risking too much.

So if you are looking for a product with little risk because you are really interested in obtaining the capital guarantee, you must still keep in mind that you will not be able to obtain high returns, precisely depending on the risk profile of the product.

I also invite you to consider the costs: products of this type have high costs, which impact your returns and can compromise the result of your investment.

If your goal is to choose a safe investment, Here you will find many ideas to start investing.

If your goal is instead to protect youthere are more suitable tools, such as temporary death policies.

I’m not telling you that you don’t have to choose 100% Vitariv for your investments, I’m trying to make you think as best as possible and then make the most suitable decision for you.

In fact, my reasoning starts from afar: it does not only refer to this product, but in general to investing in insurance, which, personally, I do not believe to be the best possible solution.

My advice is to educate yourself and studyto gain awareness and above all to make the best choices for you and your goals.

To this end, I would like to leave you some guide who can best guide you in your investment journey:

Find out what kind of investor you are

