L’equity crowdfunding is an alternative form of bottom-up financing that allows Startups and SMEs with an entrepreneurial project to raise financial resources from a community of investors through specialized internet portals. Today we talk about Ecomilla particular platform specialized in the energy and environmental sector (green crowdfunding).

As anticipated, I will show you in detail below characteristics and the functioning of EcomillI will also give you some warnings regarding equity based investments because they are high risk!

What is Ecomill

Ecomill s.r.l. is a company established in 2013 in Milan that deals with crowd investing and has the particularity to devote himself to energy transition and to sustainability.

Ecomill obtained the authorization in 2014 Consob to operate as an equity crowdfunding platform and was launched in 2019.

The platform offers the possibility of invest directly even small sums of money in projects, companies and start-ups in the energy and environmental sector. On the other hand, the promoters of business projects are guaranteed access to capital through an innovative and alternative financing channel.

Also worth mentioning is the partnership with Ethical Banka credit institution specialized in ethical and alternative finance.

What does it do

The platform allows individuals and companies to become lenders and partners of innovative companies – Startup or SME – in energy and environmental sector, it also supports initiatives in the third sector and redevelopment of the territory. Lenders have the opportunity to participate in projects even with a minimum investment.

On Ecomill you could become a member of nascent innovative companies in these sectors:

renewable sources and distributed generation;

energy efficiency;

energy networks (smart grids, district heating);

sustainable mobility;

biotechnology;

environmental services.

Why invest in energy crowdfunding?

the sector ofenergy green and some renewable it is an expanding reality that aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by promoting the development of sustainable and innovative infrastructures and technologies.

Chiara Candelise of Ecomill is one of the promoters of the use of crowdfunding to finance and support the energy transition; the active participation of citizens as financiers and consumers is the key point of the change because sensitivity to environmental issues is involving everyone.

Energy crowdfunding was born around 2012 and currently has around thirty operating platforms in the sector. The number of funded projects has grown steadily over the years according to a study published by Euro Heat and Power and funded by the European H2020 TEMPO project.

Ecomill’s crowdfunding aims to bring savings into new highly localized entrepreneurial activities, enhancing and maximizing their economic, social and environmental impact.

When investing in equity it matters believe in the funded project because in this way one is more willing to support the risk of failure – a project that promises respect for the environment and quality of life is certainly more attractive and engaging. Furthermore, the study demonstrates how the projects presented on the platforms offer investors average returns between 4 and 9%.

The safety of Ecomill

Since crowdfunding is a far from secure investment, it is good to know that Ecomill carefully selects the projects it proposes on the platform and consequently only presents the best opportunities and companies that are able to offer an adequate return with a limited risk. This is important from the point of view of investment security.

In fact, Ecomill carefully evaluates the skills, the experience of those proposing the projects and their determination in achieving the objectives.

How does the investor earn?

Nell’equity based crowdfunding With their money, investors subscribe to quotas or shares in the financed company, thus becoming effective members and benefiting from the dividends issued according to the economic performance of the investment.

In other words, if you will invest in a campaign on Ecomill you will see a economic return in the event that the project financed by you will be successful and the shares of the company will increase in value. It takes time to see results, therefore equity is a long-term investment and has no certain returns.

Risks related to the investment

Equity investment is always dangerous and I’ll explain why, by becoming a partner in the financed project, in addition to the profits, you also share the business risk, i.e. the possibility that the company runs into the bankruptcy of its business, so in the worst case scenario you could lose your invested capital.

Tax benefits

If you will invest through Ecomill you will also have the opportunity to enjoy tax relief in the tax return. These benefits they are valid only in the case of investments in innovative Startups and SMEs and for a maximum maintenance period of 3 years, otherwise the rights are lost.

Indeed, investment in start-ups and innovative SMEs benefits from attractive tax benefits: for natural persons 30% tax deduction on invested capital up to a maximum of EUR 1 million; for legal persons 30% deduction from taxable income.

How to become an investor on Ecomill

To invest in a project directly and transparently, you must register for free and consult the complete documentation of each project. In this way you will be able to arrange an investment, follow the investments you have already started and even propose new projects.

The step that you need to follow to become an investor are 6:

Make the registration and discover the projects that are currently available;

and discover the projects that are currently available; Choose the project that interests you and click on invest;

that interests you and click on invest; Complete yours data and then proceed with the verification of appropriateness;

and then proceed with the verification of appropriateness; complete the order and make the transfer;

and make the transfer; When the campaign is closed in a positive way then you will officially be socio of the company;

of the company; monitor your investment and then participate in the community.

Explore the projects

In the section explore projects you can see which projects are currently active and which ones you can invest in.

For each project you will be able to consult a form summary, which briefly describes the nature of the start-up or SME in which you are going to invest, the investment deadline, the amount collected so far, and also the minimum and maximum amount that can be reached.

By clicking on invest you will also be able to watch a presentation video to learn even more, and have a lot of other information, such as those practices concerning the business model, who are the company’s partners, what is its environmental impact and what are the tax incentives relating to deductions.

Invest in startup it means aiming for consistent returns over the long term, starting from even minimal capital, being able to simultaneously support the development of new products and services that perhaps one day will be used by millions of people.

The decision whether to invest or not, therefore, is not based on declared economic data but on your ability to see far and appreciate progress. It is therefore not a tool suitable for everyone.

I don’t know if you will ultimately choose to invest with Ecomill (or another portal), in any case, when it comes to equity crowdfunding investments, which are high risk, I always do these recommendations: if you decide to invest, choose only projects for which you are willing to risk and only commit small sums that you can afford to lose, the rest of your portfolio must be adequately diversified across several financial instruments.

Conclusions

In this article we have seen the Ecomill platform; now you know what it is and you will be able to choose in a more informed way whether to support innovative projects for energy and the environment knowing full well what the risks related to the investment are.

