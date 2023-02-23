Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Hello Free of Hello Bank, the online division of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, is one of many prepaid cards with IBAN present on the Italian market.

It is a useful product for those who simply want to have an account with a card for the most basic operations that we may find ourselves performing every day, such as wire transfers, cash withdrawals from ATMs and online operations.

Let’s see together what the card has to offer Hello Bankwhat are the advantages and disadvantages compared to solutions of the same type, analyzing costs ed operation of the service offered by Hello Bank.

This article talks about:

Who is HelloBank?

Anyone who has been following us for some time should be relatively familiar with Hello Bank. It is a bank that operates exclusively online and is a division of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro.

The focus of this banking group is on online operations and accounts low costthose who, by offering a limited operational core, can present a cost schedule close to zero.

Hello Bank has been operating on the market for several years now and has ended up establishing itself as one of the favorites of Italians. His services are enjoying some success.

Last in chronological order we find the service of banking con cartai.e. a prepaid card to which a current account with minimum expenses and minimum operations is linked.

How it works Hello Bank’s Hello Free prepaid card

Carta Hello! of Hello Bank is one prepaid card with IBANi.e. a card to which an IBAN bank code is associated for operations incoming and outgoing and which does not have the possibility of accessing overdrafts, loans or overdrafts.

The money we will have available can be spent both online, to pay on all sites that accept the circuito MasterCard as a payment method, or even offline, in all resales and shops that accept cards from the same circuits and also to withdraw money from ATMs.

With the Hello! card we can:

use the Home Banking service, to arrange transfers, top up, and also arrange payments;

make transfers to and from other banks, both to top up the card and to make payments;

manage balance.

With the Hello! you can also do Online shoppingprotected by the OTP security system.

In addition it is also possible get your salary credited directly to the account.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

Inside the prepaid card with IBAN of Hello Bank! the payment system is also integrated Contactless, a latest generation system that allows you to pay up to 50 euros without swiping the card through the slot, but simply bringing it close to the POS, provided that this is set up.

For this type of payment it is not even necessary to enter the PIN, making payment transactions much more convenient and faster than those with traditional cards.

If you have enabled the service SMS alert you will also be able to receive a message every time you carry out an operation: in this way everything will be even safer.

What are the costs associated with the service?

Even if it is a low-cost service that allows you to make many transactions without paying, there are still costs associated with using the prepaid card with Hello Bank IBAN!

We list them below, in order to offer as complete a prospectus as possible to those who are undecided whether or not to choose this type of service.

10,00 euro minimum recharge;

minimum recharge; 1,00 euro for top-ups at ATMs;

for top-ups at ATMs; free top-up by bank transfer;

top-up by bank transfer; 1,00 euro for top-ups with internet banking with a connected BNL account;

for top-ups with internet banking with a connected BNL account; 3,00 euro for withdrawals from BNL branches;

for withdrawals from BNL branches; free : withdrawal on all branches of the BNP Paribas group;

: withdrawal on all branches of the BNP Paribas group; 2,00 euro for withdrawals in any other ATM, both in Italy and abroad;

for withdrawals in any other ATM, both in Italy and abroad; 1,70% for payments in foreign currency.

What are the card limits?

As with all prepaid cards with or without IBAN, the Hello Bank card also has limits that cannot be exceeded:

the maximum amount of money that we can put on the card is 5,000 euros;

a maximum of 500 euros can be withdrawn per day at ATMs;

you can pay a maximum of 5,000 euros per day with the POS.

The limits can never be exceeded and those who need higher limits can only go elsewhere in search of the product that best suits them.

Compared to other prepaid cards, is Hello Free from Hello Bank worth it? Opinions and reviews

Hello Free it is a service that offers the complete range of operations possible with this type of card. However, this at costs that are on average higher than those offered by truly low-cost cards.

Hello Free card can be convenient for those who:

has in the vicinity of his home and workplace many Paribas branches;

has a main account at BNL;

he doesn’t travel much abroad, to countries that use a currency other than the Euro.

In all other cases it could be more convenient to choose other types of products, which can offer a more adequate cost schedule for our needs.

How to open an account and get Hello card

The Hello card can be subscribed to completely online, with a procedure that takes less than 10 minutes.

All you need is your tax code and an identification document to complete the procedure and receive the card at home in a few days.

Other useful resources

Before saying goodbye, we want to advise you to read other reviews about account cards, in order to allow a comparison and therefore a more prudent choice:

Good continuation on My business!