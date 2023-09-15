Opinions and Reviews on the Policy

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for information on the policies and insurances offered by AXA MPSyou will most likely have also come across AXA Double Project Plusthe insurance designed to combine protection with investment.

Today we will analyze all of them together characteristicsand later I will provide you with mine too opinions on the product.

AXA MPS: A presentation

AXA MPS deals with offering insurance and financial solutions especially in the life and non-life sectors.

The company also offers protection and is active in asset management.

It can count on 93 million customers in 51 countries, and in 2022 it recorded a turnover of 102.3 billion euros, being able to bring home an operating profit of 7.3 billion.

In Italy the company is present with a multi-distributive logic, and operates through agency networkthe banking channel and e-commerce, to be able to offer protection solutions and excellent service to its customers.

It is present with a network of 650 agencies, which offer insurance solutions dedicated to the protection of individuals, families and assets.

Separate management

The savings you decide to pay into the contract are 100% invested in the separate management GESTIRIV.

When choosing whether to invest the first thing you look at is the safety: we can’t have any doubts about the institute that offers the product, but can we say the same about the contract itself?

Since the savings are invested in the separate management we can rest assured, because separate management is one of the safest sectors in which one can invest.

In fact, it is a sector that invests mainly in bonds, government bonds and, in any case, to a minimal extent in shares.

For this reason you don’t have to worry: the level of investment security is high.

The characteristics of AXA Doppio Progetto Plus

This contract offers an investment in separate managementwith the aim of giving safety constant to savings.

It also combines investment with protection, because investing also means thinking about a more peaceful future for the people you love in the event of your premature death.

Furthermore, in the event of the death of the insured during the first 10 years of the contract, the insurance is included protection guarantee without having to carry out further health checks.

The performances

Let’s now see what the benefits provided by the contract are:

Benefit in the event of the life of the insured: it is the main guarantee

service with total or partial redemption: the liquidated value is obtained from the disinvestment of the assets covering the mathematical reserves attributed to the contract and connected to the separate internal management;

performance upon expiry: in the event of the insured’s death at the end of the tenth year, a benefit will be paid equal to the insured capital invested in the separate internal management, net of withdrawals relating to the annual premiums for the supplementary guarantee in the event of death;

Benefit in the event of death of the insuredalso the main guarantee: in the event of the death of the insured, the company pays the beneficiary the death capital, which is obtained from the disinvestment of the assets used to cover the mathematical reserves;

Benefit in the event of death of the insured additional guarantee in the event of death: this is the complementary guarantee to be subscribed compulsorily for insured persons between the ages of 18 and 65 which provides for the liquidation of an insured capital after the death of the insured;

Benefit in the event of death from an accident of the insured additional guarantee in the event of death from an accident: this complementary guarantee which must be subscribed compulsorily for insured persons between the ages of 66 and 85 provides for the payment of an insured capital after the death of the insured person if it was caused by an accident.

Payment of the premium

The contract provides for payment of a single premiumwhich differs according to the age of the policyholder:

If the policyholder is between the ages of 18 and 65: can pay a single premium whose amount cannot be less than €5,000 or more than €250,000;

If the policyholder is between the ages of 66 and 85: you can pay a single premium whose amount cannot be less than €5,000 or more than €100,000.

They are not allowed further supplementary payments for insured people aged between 18 and 65, while those aged between 66 and 85 are eligible. The amount of each payment can be €500.

Who is the contract addressed to?

AXA Double Project Plus is aimed at an investor who has a financial capacity for which he can bear a potential loss of the invested capital, and which has a medium/long-term investment time horizon.

The supplementary guarantee in the event of death is provided for insured persons who at the time of signing this contract are aged no less than 18 years and no more than 65, while accident insurance is provided for insured persons who at the time of signing this contract are aged no less than 66 years and no more at 85 years old.

To the duration

The duration of the contract is equal to 10 years, and it is possible to exercise the right of total or partial redemption if 1 month has passed from the effective date of the contract.

The risk profile of AXA Doppio Progetto Plus

The level of risk for AXA Doppio Progetto Plus it stands at 2, on a scale ranging from 1 to 7. We are therefore talking about a very low risk, as long as the product is maintained for at least 5 years. In fact, the actual risk can vary significantly in the case of disinvestment at an early stage.

Costs

The part of costs it is the most important one, both for its impact on returns and for completeness of information and understanding of the product.

I entry costs they are included in the premium paid, and have an impact of 0.6% in the event of exit after the recommended 5 years.

I exit costs they are paid only when the investment is exited and, if it is held to maturity, no costs are paid.

Then we have a very important part, the management fees which stand at 1.5% per year.

This is an estimate based on actual costs for the last year.

Revocation and withdrawal

You can decide to revoke the insurance proposal before the conclusion of the contract. The revocation must be communicated in writing to the company.

You can also choose to withdraw from the contract within thirty days of its conclusion, always starting in writing to the company. In this case the company will undertake to reimburse the premium paid net of costs within thirty days of receiving the withdrawal request.

Ransom

The value of ransompartial or total, is equal to the insured capital invested and revalued in the separate internal management on the date of receipt by the companies of the redemption request net of the redemption cost.

In the case of total redemption the contract is terminated.

Let’s see what they are redemption costs depending on the year of request:

From the second to the twelfth month: 3.00%; In the second year: 2.50%; In the third year: 2.00%; In the fourth year: 1.50%; In the fifth year: 1.00%; From the sixth year to the tenth year: 25 euros.

Tax regime

Finally we analyze the part of tax treatment.

Tax legislation may recognize deductibility for IRPEF purposes on the premium paid for supplementary death coverage. The portion of the premium for complementary accident coverage is subject to tax at the rate of 2.50%.

In the event of the death of the insured, the capital paid to those entitled is exempt from IRPEF for the pure risk component; however, liquidation treatment is completely exempt. The sums transferred by the Company to the beneficiaries designated by the insured, in the event of the latter’s death, are exempt from inheritance tax.

Affari Miei’s opinions on AXA Doppio Progetto Plus

Now we have reached the end: we have seen all the characteristics of the contract, with all the costs, services and various facets.

I will now try to give one conclusion driving, to make you think and guide you in understanding whether it could actually be a useful investment for you or not.

I have to start from an assumption first: I don’t know you and I don’t know your financial situation. For this reason I certainly cannot tell you “invest” or “no, don’t invest” and consequently I cannot give you a clear opinion on this contract.

We have seen that it is an insurance that combines investment and protection.

We are faced with those products that often want to do multiple things at the same time but, in the end, are unable to do even one of them well.

If you are only looking for the protectionfor example, you know that there are temporary death policies? They are policies that protect the person or income against certain events that could impact your well-being.

AXA Double Project Plus invests in a separate management, so without a doubt it is a safe investment because the prevailing instruments are bonds and government securities, and the risk level is 2.

It is therefore a safe product: if you are looking for safe investments you could take a look here.

A critical point of the contract is related to costs: you will have noticed that there are management costs to bear related to the presence of a manager who takes care of your investment; these costs are not entirely low and, indeed, impact the return on the investment.

In fact, costs have always been one of the thorniest points of these contracts, in addition to the general complication of the same and the many clauses to consider.

My dispassionate advice is related to training: if you study and learn as much as possible about investments and the world of financial markets you will be able to make more informed choices and above all improve your investments and your returns.

If you are interested in learning more you can read here.

And finally, before we say goodbye, I leave you with some other resources that could be useful for starting an informed investment journey:

