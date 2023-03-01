Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Have you heard of Pictet Robotics? Thematic equity funds invest in shares of companies belonging to specific economic segments; in particular, those fast-growing sectors which offer the best earning opportunities and which, due to their ability to shape the world economy, are defined as mega trend.

Today, anyone who wants to align part of their portfolio to a mega trend can do it comfortably with a managed investment. For example, the vein of robotics arouses much interest, considered the new frontier of technological and industrial progress.

Pictet Asset Management has been studying the opportunities for returns in this area for some time, and has identified and grouped all the securities with the greatest potential within the investment segment “Pictet-Robotics” – subject of my review.

Below I go through all the details of the fund/sub-fund: the portfolio compositionthe risk/reward profile, performance and costs.

I will also give you some good advice on how to deal with an investment that requires particular caution, precisely because it is linked to a trend.

Enjoy the reading.

Due parole su Pictet Asset Management

Before introducing you to the mutual fund in detail, I would like to say a few words about the management company that makes the fund available.

Pictet Asset Management is an independent asset management firm that controls investments in strategies ranging from equities to fixed income, including alternative instruments and mulit-asset solutions.

It is therefore a very broad offer.

Il Gruppo Pictet is an investment services group, and its foundation date is 1805.

They have 18 offices worldwide and the work of more than 400 investment professionals.

Their goal is to be the best and trusted investment partner for their clients.

The Robotics sector

The sector “Robotics” is part of a large mutual fund actively managed by Pictet Asset Management. The bottom “Pictet” (SICAV incorporated under Luxembourg law) is structured in such a way as to bring together several investment portfolios, which in fact constitute separate assets.

For information, you can also find sub-funds focused on other megatrends (digital, renewable energies, biotechnologies, etc.), or more generalist portfolios: equities and bonds of various profiles.

Returning to compartment Robotics, it invests in shares of quite heterogeneous companies. Some deal with industrial automation, others do research in the field of cybernetics, still others develop new technologies to be used in the medical-welfare field, in the consumer and personal services sectors.

The selection of securities is made on the basis of accurate market analyzes and of the fundamentals of the issuing companies. Those that present the best growth prospects and are most competitive are chosen; these are mostly small and highly specialized companies.

Securities can be selected worldwide, including emerging markets and Mainland China. However, depending on market conditions, investments may be focused on one country or a limited number of countries.

The management of the sector is handled by a team of experts in the robotics sector.

Identikit of the fund

The aim of the fund is to increase the value of the investment.

The investor to whom this fund is aimed is a retail investor who has an undefined level of knowledge and experience in investments but who seeks capital growth, and above all who has a time horizon of at least 5 years.

A specific strategy is followed for this product based on ESG factors.

The product was launched in 2015, so we are dealing with a relatively new fund but mature enough to be able to provide us with interesting data for in-depth analysis.

Its Benchmark

The reference index is theMSCI AC World, an index that does not take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, but which is used for the composition of the portfolio and to measure its performance.

As we have seen previously, the sub-fund invests in shares of companies that contribute to or benefit from developments in robotics and technologies.

In actively managing the sector, the manager can use a combination of analyzes to select companies.

Since the style is active, there are no constraints on the composition of the portfolio, which can very well deviate from the chosen benchmark.

Risk and return profile

The sub-fund is assigned a category of risk based on the historic volatility of the securities in the basket. This is a rough estimate but it gives us a general idea of ​​price changes, the necessary time horizon and possible returns.

The sub-fund is positioned at level 5 of the Risk indicator, therefore we are in a medium/high category.

It means that the investment is potentially very volatile, the risk of losses is considerable as are the profits.

Furthermore, it should be maintained for several years, at least ten (although the KIID recommends 5).

Methods of subscription, redemption and use of proceeds

Units in the sub-fund can be subscribed and redeemed by the SGR at any time. It is also possible to convert your shares into shares of other sub-funds of the same fund.

The investment takes place with a single payment or with periodic payments by joining a PAC.

The sub-fund is ad accumulation therefore the proceeds realized are automatically reinvested in the rest of the assets and are not distributed to the investors.

Costs

The costs of staying in the fund are broken down as follows:

Subscription charges a maximum of 3.00% of the paid-up capital (before it is invested);

a maximum of 3.00% of the paid-up capital (before it is invested); Exit costs maximum 1.00%;

maximum 1.00%; Management fees withdrawn from the fund in one year, equal to 2.69%;

withdrawn from the fund in one year, equal to 2.69%; No fees performance.

Even though this is a maximum percentage (and therefore loading may be lower), the 3% subscription fee is very high; the other expenses, however high, are no joke either. Overall, this fund is really expensive, and it all comes at the expense of your return.

Past returns

Past performance is useful to the extent that it is NOT read as a prediction of future performance, but instead is used as a means of assessment of the manager’s work, just to understand if the investment objectives have actually been achieved.

First of all, we immediately notice that the sector has almost always beat the benchmark; If you know anything about actively managed funds you will know that they rarely succeed in outperforming the market.

Moreover, the returns achieved in the past years have been decidedly attractive. However, take into account the volatility of the instruments in the basket, and the fact that the costs will still penalize your earnings.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Pictet Robotics

After analyzing the sector, I’ll tell you what I think – is it worth investing in this tool or not?

The answer is, as always, subjective.

The compartment is PERFORMANCESI recognize it, but it is also risky it is expensive. If you are willing to accept these conditions, you know what you are doing and you want to invest for the long term, then I certainly won’t be the one to stop you.

However, if you allow me, I’ll give you some suggestions.

Investing in megatrends: risks and opportunities

Too specific investments are double-edged weapons! They can bring great rewards in certain economic phases, but they can also cause huge disasters when trends change. This is the problem with all sectoral and low diversified funds.

I mega trend they have, if nothing else, the advantage of being protagonists of profound changes that are taking place in the global socio-economic structure, therefore they are not unstable and fleeting like fashions.

In particular, all that is technological and digital innovation, placed at the service of people, will have a decisive role in future changes. Therefore, although market trends are fickle, positive long-term developments can be expected from a promising sector such as robotics. But with caution.

If you want to make a thematic investment, move carefully. Place it on the sidelines of your investment strategy, with the specific aim of optimizing the portfolio and taking advantage of the best performances in the positive phases; but reducing, at the same time, the effects of the intrinsic volatility of the instrument, thanks to the fact that it is supported by more stable investments.

Conclusions

While invest in megatrends can be profitable and admirable, it is always good to do it with a view to diversification, and with a clear strategy in mind.

I would add that actively managed mutual funds are not the only way to take advantage of market macro-trends; it is also possible to subscribe to a ETF sectoral. By doing so, in my opinion, you align yourself perfectly with the market and solve the problem of fees too high.

Regardless of the tool used, the study and training they are the best investment, the only one that can guarantee you important benefits. First of all, you will be more independent in your choices and then you won’t be fooled by those who want to sell you pre-packaged solutions.

An informed investor, aware of his goals and with a well-defined strategy, will hardly buy ineffective and potentially harmful tools.

See you soon and good investments!