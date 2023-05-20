Opinions, Forecasts and Tips for Investing

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you thinking about buy Facebook shares and you wonder if it suits? Every investor, at least once in his life, will have wondered if these shares are convenient: what is the performance? What is the target price? They agree? Which risks There are?

In this guide we will therefore analyze Facebook shares, trying to understand if they are worthwhile and whether to put them in your portfolio, as well as trying to understand how much they yield, the trend and the consensus.

If you have arrived in this guide it is because you know that it is very important to have all this information, in order to invest in an informed way. So, let’s get started!

This article talks about:

Facebook: who is it?

It may seem like a useless question: everyone knows Facebook, it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t joined this social network (unless you’re very young!).

Despite its notoriety, I think it is always important to frame the company in which one is thinking of investing.

Facebook is a social network born February 4, 2004 as a free university platform and later expanded for commercial purposes.

The name “Facebook” is inspired by a list with students’ names and photos, which some US universities distribute at the beginning of the academic year.

The site, founded at Harvard University by Mark Zuckerberg (although there are more names behind the well-known social network), was originally designed for students of that university, but was soon also accessible to students from other schools in the area and then to anyone claiming to be over the age of 13.

Facebook has been listed on the stock exchange since 2012 and its capitalization amounts to 366.50 billion.

In October 2021 the company became Meta, to reflect even more clearly the new focus of the group, namely that of the metaverse.

But what is its trend? Let’s see it immediately, examining the graph that shows us the curve in real time:

Now that we have the graph, we can continue our analysis and get into the merits of the discussion: invest in Facebook is it worth it? Looking at data like the target price eh dividends

Latest news

Let’s start our analysis with a reasoning on the pandemic: things went well for Facebook: just see that the results in the second quarter of 2020 exceeded expectations. The company reported net earnings of $5.18 billion, 1.80 per share, compared with $2.62 billion, 91 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 11% to $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion prior and better than the $17.34 billion budgeted by the Consensus.

During the pandemic, monthly and daily active users also increased: these are numbers that reflect, according to the company’s report, a greater participation on social networks of people blocked at home by the pandemic.

Therefore, a decline was expected once the reopenings were expected, however 2021 did not disappoint investors: the company scored net profits in the first part of the year that exploded to +94% in the first quarter, with a turnover of +48%.

In the third quarter, the improvement continues as it beat earnings estimates to post adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, up 13% from a year earlier.

Revenue also grew 22% to $21.5 billion.

We need to report the downside it has suffered Metawhich lost as much as 28% a February 2022when the whole technology sector had to deal with a sort of “crisis”.

In fact, we can say that all the FAANGs have recorded substantial losses: only Google and Apple have remained almost “unharmed”.

After another bearish spike in October 2022 that brought the share price close to the $100 mark, like in 2015, the shares now appear to be heading higher again.

Facebook: the target price

Facebook’s target price is approximately $267, where the minimum price is 100 and the maximum is 350.

Right now, analysts are leaning towards “buy”, then buy.

Facebook: dividends

Facebook shares don’t offer dividends to their owners – this is a fairly common policy among companies in the tech sector (as well as Amazon or Netflix), which prefer to reinvest profits in other ways rather than remunerating investors.

We have seen all the information of this company to understand if it is worth investing in Facebook shares.

But now let’s try to give a clear answer, even if, alas, there isn’t a clear answer. As I often say, it depends. Sure, Facebook is a huge company, a company that seems to know what to do.

However, as you may have heard me say before, invest in one stock it is never a very smart choice: the stock market, in fact, is risky and it is never advisable to launch without knowing what you are doing.

If you have never invested in stocks and want to fine-tune your strategy, I suggest you read the guide to start investing in stocks. In this way you will have a planning that will not cause you scares or bring you harm related to lightness.

If you want to buy shares Facebook (but respecting a strategy, please!), then you can do it in two ways:

Leverage yours bank : this is a road that I however recommend to those who want to invest figures that are around 4,000 euros and no more. However, keep in mind that this is a more expensive route, due to management costs;

: this is a road that I however recommend to those who want to invest figures that are around 4,000 euros and no more. However, keep in mind that this is a more expensive route, due to management costs; Opt for online platforms: there are many that offer direct access to the markets and offer you more advantageous costs than a bank.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

In conclusion, I want to give you one last piece of advice: if you want to invest in Facebook, you have to believe in what it does and in its future: invest in shares that may not give the expected results and then bite your hands because we have lost something for a company we don’t know about. interested that much is not an experience that I recommend.

Thank goodness, not to be disappointed by that green actions it’s better, but if you believe in energy change it will certainly be less frustrating to see less results.

So, remember to only ever invest amounts that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification it is important when investing in shares, since it is a sector that has the constant of risk.

You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: yes, take risks, but with intelligence and prudence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!