Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about EvenFithe platform of lending crowdfunding investing in the real economy?

I advise you to approach the lending crowdfunding with the same caution and responsibility with which any investment is approached. The higher the promised return on investment, the higher the risks involved.

If you want to get a more extensive overview, I also recommend reading other reviews of P2P platforms, that you find in the section of My business dedicated to Investments in Crowdfunding.

You are in the right place because we will review his characteristicshis advantagesThe disadvantages eh costsand finally you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

What does EvenFi do?

EvenFi is an investment platform for the real economy.

The platform was born in Italy in 2018 with the aim of democratizing the finance through technology. Their mission is to create a new financial future: simpler, freer and more decentralized.

Their premise is to invest in growth projects valuable businessesso that the investment can then have a return and an important impact on the real economy.

Their values the main ones are:

Transparency: one of the fundamental values ​​in investment and finance, therefore they provide investors with the tools necessary to better evaluate the projects they propose;

Importance to the consumer: offer for this a first-rate service, which can be said to live up to growth plans;

offer for this a Opportunities for everyone: they are convinced that investments should be an opportunity for everyone, therefore without having too high costs or commissions;

they are convinced that investments should be an opportunity for everyone, therefore without having too high costs or commissions; Agility: the platform is able to offer very fast services in order to keep the investment activity always at the best efficiency;

the platform is able to offer very fast services in order to keep the investment activity always at the best efficiency; They believe in value: they invest in all the projects on the Marketplace;

Attention to social: by financing projects that have a strong social impact, they make themselves useful for improving the community.

How does it work and how to invest?

EvenFi in Italy it operates as agent of an electronic money institution. Unlike other platforms, it uses the blockchain technology so as to make investments safer, more transparent and without intermediation.

Thanks to this system, it becomes easy and convenient for SMEs to use this portal to publish loan requests, and it is also simple for investors to access and invest, since the loans are divided into token register on blockchain and assigned to each user.

You need to start investing register on the official site: registration is free and does not involve any commitment, but allows you to access the published projects and view the documentation.

Here I am attaching the screen that you will need to complete to register:

If, on the other hand, you decide you want to invest, you will have to insert an identity document and wait 24 hours: the time frame after which your operating account will be verified and activated.

Once registered you will have at your disposal a nominative current account with IBAN to make the investments you deem most interesting.

The second step you will have to do is to top up your wallet, then deposit the amount you intend to invest by bank transfer or by credit or debit card.

The third step is to select the next investments among the opportunities available on the Marketplace.

Finally you can earn every month and monitor the interests on your dashboard.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

Costs

How much costa invest with EvenFi? As anticipated, there are none costsbecause the platform does not ask for anyone commission and has no hidden costs.

But then, how is it financed? Through the services it offers to companies that publish their projects on the platform.

As for the initial investment, it’s really very low: you only need it 20€ on the single project, even if certain projects could have other costs (however, you will always find everything indicated).

In principle, it is better to invest in several projects, diversifying.

I yields

If you invest in the real economy with this platform you can earn up to 12% annually.

With the platform, after having invested, you will be able to monitor your investments in real time and check their progress, plus have a clear picture of the interest you will receive each month.

I earnings therefore they are 100% yours, since, as I mentioned before, you will not have to pay any commissions.

Also through the secondary market you will be able to sell the shares of the projects that you have acquired, exchange them or buy them from other users

What funding can you access?

They finance companies with a growth project from 30,000 euros up to a maximum of 5 million euros, with a duration that can vary from 4 to 60 months.

They offer different solutions, including: The traditional loan, equity loans and bond loans.

What is the tax? Do you act as a withholding agent?

Of course, you also need to figure out what it is taxation on returns: EvenFi And withholding agent.Therefore, if your tax residence is in Italy, the platform will apply a withholding tax of 26% which will be paid directly to the Revenue Agency.

In any case, you will receive a summary of all the operations carried out on the platform every year.

Platform Risks and Warranties

Of course it’s not just the costs the aspect you need to focus on, but also the risks you run. Obviously, since we are talking about investments, i risks There are.

However, it is interesting to underline once again the fact that the platform makes use of the Service of the Institute of Electronic Money MangoPay, a secure and registered company, and which, thanks to the smart contract are blockchain public, all operations on Criptalia are transparent e traceable.

Opinions of Affari Miei on EvenFi

I have no opinion against using the platform EvenFi: choosing this marketplace or another depends on your aspirations and financial goals.

This platform has the advantage of do not involve the payment of commissionslook certainly tempting, and allows you to invest from 20 euroshowever promising interesting returns, as reported on the official page.

It can be a good platform if used wisely and perhaps in parallel with others marketplaces per diversification the investment further.

I want to give you general advice on all investments in the Social Lending: taking advantage of these platforms can be fun, easy and often you will be able to invest even low amounts and this could make you underestimate the risk a lot.

The solution is not just to diversification as much as possible and to rely on duly authorized platforms, but of invest only a small part of your savings by allocating the rest of your assets to more solid investments.

Conclusions

We have come to the end of our analysis on the platform EvenFi.

I hope it has been useful for you to better understand all its characteristics, costs and above all returns, and above all that it has served you to get an idea of ​​investments in this field.

I repeat to you to be careful before starting to invest and, above all, to do so only after careful analysis and with full knowledge of the facts.

My thought is what the training can always help, so training yourself in the world of finance can only be useful for you to better understand the best way forward.

In this regard, I leave you here some interesting resources:

See you soon!