Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Altroconsumo Finance is a service of advice e you investment assistance offered by the consumer association of the same name, a paid service whose main objective is to help savers place their capital and manage it once invested.

Altroconsumo Finanza is also a hybrid service given that, in addition to the possibility of accessing premium content, a platform is offered for managing one’s investments, calculating returns and following, if desired, pre-packaged portfolios tailored to each type of investor.

The service is multifaceted and can be a very interesting addition to our arsenal of tools for investing our capital. Below we will analyze its features, underlining the strengths and weaknesses of this service.

I hope this article can help you form some opinions well defined and decide whether or not to proceed with the purchase. Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Who is Altroconsumo?

Before analyzing the specifics of the Finance offer, it is good to remember who it is Other consumption and what is the specific mission of the association. Altroconsumo is a non-profit consumer association, the one with the most members in our country and which today has around 400,000 members.

It has also been active for some time investment sectorin which he reviews and analyzes the most used and most proposed tools by banks, with the main purpose of warning those who turn to this type of institution to invest their savings.

Altroconsumo is a widespread reality throughout the territory and which in recent times has also begun to offer, within the Finance package, advanced investment tools, which are the ones we will be discussing in today’s guide.

What is Altroconsumo Finanza

Altroconsumo Finance is a hybrid platform within which it is possible to receive different types of services, all designed as an investment orientation, with the possibility of accessing information prepared by specialists and reserved for users of the service.

Within Altroconsumo Finanza we find:

wallet service which allows you to choose, in relation to your saver needs, different paths developed by Altroconsumo specialists;

which allows you to choose, in relation to your saver needs, different paths developed by Altroconsumo specialists; constant information service with the publication of a magazine that indicates all the investment opportunities that present themselves on the market;

with the publication of a magazine that indicates all the investment opportunities that present themselves on the market; investment simulation service which allows you to enter the securities you have in your portfolio to check their present and future performance;

which allows you to enter the securities you have in your portfolio to check their present and future performance; portfolio management service where we can virtually enter securities to track not only their performance, but also similar instruments that may replace them;

where we can virtually enter securities to track not only their performance, but also similar instruments that may replace them; ability to access to investment instruments at more advantageous conditions, given that they are negotiated en bloc by Altroconsumo for its members.

A service that therefore provides information, management and action, integrating with any type of strategy that we could have developed with our capital.

My Altroconsumo Finance Wallet

They are currently available in the reserved area six different wallets:

Equities Expert: portfolio with high dividend stocks and US stocks;

Bond expert: coupon bond portfolio;

Dynamic investor: portfolio with greater activity;

Balanced investor: for medium risk;

Defensive investor: low risk;

Saver: for new entries.

The information services of AltroConsumo

Altroconsumo Finanza offers within its news packagespecials and insights, collected both in a magazine reserved for subscribers to the service and distributed in the form of spot articles on issues of particular urgency.

The service follows what is also offered by other specialized platforms for investors, even if it lacks a signal servicei in real time, a service typically offered by platforms aiming for riskier instruments.

The importance of the signals, at least in Altroconsumo’s view (and which I largely agree with) is greatly overstated and in a service that in any case offers medium- and long-term guidelines it can certainly be ignored.

How much does Altroconsumo Finance cost?

The full cost of Altroconsumo Finanza is 27.47 euros per month.

Offers are available that for the first month offer you the services free of charge to try the service, and for the following 12 months they allow you to pay in reduced mode, with a 50% discount.

Payment must in any case be made either by credit card or by bank debit.

Should you choose Altroconsumo Finanza for your investments? My opinions

Altroconsumo Finanza provides a good range of tools for those who want to try their hand at the world of investments and finance. If your goal is to be guided up to a certain point, Altroconsumo Finanza is one of the possible choices to take into account.

When Altroconsumo Finanza is right for you

In general, we can say that Altroconsumo Finanza can be one Valid alternative pre those who have a minimum of familiarity with the markets, have already operated on the stock exchange and want a guide to operate.

When Altroconsumo Finanza is not for you

If you’ve never invested in your life, don’t know the markets and ignore the most basic rules it can be too advanced a guide and you may not understand many things.

In addition, it is a somewhat old-fashioned information service, in the sense that you receive information but then you have to act alone without comparing yourself with others.

In general, therefore, it is a service aimed at investors who have already followed an information path before trying their hand at the stock exchange or who have in any case gained experience in the past.

Alternatives to Altroconsumo Finanza

In my opinion we can categorize the alternatives into two macro strands:

Managed savings : if you don’t want to operate independently, you can rely on your bank, your advisor or a robo-advisor. If you are looking for full delegation, this service is not for you because it requires your willingness to commit yourself;

Similar information services: Affari Miei starting from 2020 created the club "Fast Investments Planner" . I leave this guide for you invest today, where we delve a little deeper into this topic.

