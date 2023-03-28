Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Is it worth investing in Nexi shares? Even if it is growing strongly, is it worth investing in the shares of this company?

Let’s analyze together what they are quotations and stock performance and what we can expect in the coming months and years.

Let’s begin!

This article talks about:

Nexi: what the company does

Collect more information possible on a company allows you to have a general overview of its history, its mission and how it has developed its business over the years.

So let’s see what it does Nexi society.

CONNECTED is one of the main financial groups operating in the sector of digital payments. The subjects that are involved in its activity are companies, banks, institutions and public administration.

In Italy it is market leader and owns numerous segments of the financial industry, including corporate services, card issuing, ATM management, banking services Clearing & Settlement e Interbank Corporate Banking.

It manages over 42 million cards through approximately 150 partner banks. Through its technology it manages to connect banks, points of sale and citizens, thus making digital payments possible. The company’s goal is to make every payment digital in order to facilitate the development of Italy.

The Nexi group was officially born on 10 November 2017 from the merger between CartaSi and ICBPI. The NEXI share has been listed on the Piazza Affari since April 2019.

His capitalization amounts to 9.35 billion euros.

Nexi share performance and price

After having provided some information on the Nexi company, we can now concentrate on a very important aspect for every investor: the performance of the shares.

Here is the updated chart with the performance of the shares:

Nexi Stock Forecasts 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

Now let’s see the most important data to understand if it is worth investing in Nexi shares.

Latest news

In the 2020 the Nexi group closed the year with revenues for 1.04 billion euros, compared to the 1.07 billion obtained in the previous year. The gross operating margin instead grew by 2.5%, recording 601.4 million euro. Its margins rose to 58%, with a net profit of 245.8 million euros (-2.5% compared to the previous year). The net book profit recorded 159.5 million euros.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, EBITDA increased by 8.3% to 172.5 million. At the end of the year, net debt rose to 2.13 billion euros.

Nexi finished the first nine months of 2021 with revenues of €1.64 billion, a 9.6% increase on the €1.49 billion the company achieved in the first three quarters of 2020.

The gross operating margin recorded a +12.3%, going from 679.1 million to 762.9 million euro.

In the third quarter alone, Nexi’s revenues increased by 10.1%, while EBITDA increased by 14.6% to 316.7 million.

At the end of September 2021, Nexi’s net debt rose to 4.14 billion euros.

At the end of 2021 and beginning 2022Nexi has continued to hold up to fluctuations, boasting growth also in February 2022, despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In the first half of 2022, the company said it had bought out an acceleration of financial performance and volumes.

For example, in our country the volumes of transactions acquiring1 recorded double-digit growth compared to last year, reaching +38% y/y in April, driven by a rapid recovery in high-impact consumption.

In February 2023 NEXI has announced that it has signed an agreement with Sabadell Bank: this is a long-term strategic partnership in the Spanish market, which provides for the acquisition by NEXI of 80% of the business merchant acquiring Of Sabadell, following its spin-off in PayComet. According to NEXI forecasts, the merchant acquiring business will generate an EBITDA of approximately 30 million euros based on 2023 data, with an implied EV/EBITDA multiple in 2023E equal to approximately 11.5x.

NEXI closed the year with revenues of 3.26 billion euros, an increase of 7% compared to the 3.05 billion obtained in 2021. The gross operating margin increased sharply (+14.2%), from 1, 41 billion to 1.61 billion euros; consequently, the margin was equal to 49%. The consensus of analysts indicated a gross operating margin of 1.61 billion euro, with a margin of 49.4%.

March 6th 2023 the 2022 financial statements have been approved.

On March 13, 2023 the agency S&P Global upgraded its long-term debt rating by one notch, from BB to BB+. This makes the rating outlook for the coming quarters positive.

Next: the target price

Another fundamental fact for every investor is the target price. According to analysts, the Nexi target price fluctuates between €8.60 and €15.80, with an average target price of €11.31.

The advice of analysts is to buy e hold actions, because the perspectives they are good.

Remember that these are uncertain data and forecasts. Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

Next: Dividend 2023

To conclude our analysis, here is the last figure that as an investor may interest you, namely the one related to dividends I connected.

The latest available dividend (October 1, 2021) amounts to €0.02. In 2022 it did not detach dividends.

Is it worth investing in Nexi shares?

Now that we have analyzed the technical information useful to each investor, let’s try to understand if it is better to buy Nexi shares.

Personally I advise against buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if carried out individually, and without including it within a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can be rewarding, but you need to be clear about what you’re doing. I do not recommend acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy Nexi shares?

If you still want to buy shares but you don’t know how to do it practically, here I’ll explain which are the two channels you can use.

For small investments I recommend using one online platform. To date, there are many platforms specialized in the purchase of shares and other financial instruments that are native digital and allow you to access the markets in a more intuitive and often cheaper way. They are often to be preferred in terms of user experience and above all costs.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

The alternative is the traditional bank, suitable for more substantial investments. If you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it is convenient for you.

Always remember to only buy shares if you truly believe in the growth of this company, but never get too carried away by sentimentality.

In any case, even if you have full confidence in the brand, always and only invest figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are indispensable in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

