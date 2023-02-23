Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Genius Card and the prepaid card Of Unicredit bank with IBAN: it is a valid tool whose activation it’s available onlinesuitable for receive e make wire transfers (you can too credit salary) it’s at shop online.

In short, as for the Postepay Evolutionit is a product with many functions of a Bank account.

A very attractive solution for the under 30s: for young people zero coststhe monthly fee is free. If, on the other hand, you are over 30, the monthly fee is 2 euros.

it suits use this product? The answer is yes if you don’t have particular needs that require the activation of a current account.

We recall that the flagship product, in the latter case, is the Conto MyGenius which we talked about in the indicated article.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Two words about Unicredit

UniCredit is a leading pan-European bank in 13 countries and an independent presence in Italy.

They seek to give the community the levers for progress, offering the best to all stakeholders and unlocking customer potential.

I can boast 7 million customers in Italy. UniCredit is organized into four main geographical macro-areas and two product factories, Corporate e Individual Solutions. Precisely thanks to this they can offer customers many different products, aimed at covering every need.

Two key factors on which they focus a lot as a bank are undoubtedly the digitization and commitment to ESG principles.

Characteristics of Unicredit Genius Card

We have said that it is a rechargeable nominative prepaid card with IBAN. It can be used in stores around the world and also for online shopping, which we do more and more often now.

Important is the internet banking service that allows you to monitor everything from your PC, tablet and smartphone. Many are basic functions of a normal Bank account.

How do I top up the Genius Card? Recharging the prepaid card is very easy: it can be done in cash at Unicredit branches and with the ATM card of the same bank.

The card cannot be jointly owned: in practice, only one person can register it, unlike current accounts which are registered to several people.

The card can be integrated with le payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, and therefore with contactless technology: in this way you can pay directly with your smartphone, leaving the physical card at home.

costs

Il issue cost it is equal to 5 euros and the monthly fee, as we have said, is zero for the under 30s, while for all the others it is equal to 2 euros.

With the Genius Card you can make online purchases on the internet, make and receive wire transfers (even have your salary credited) and withdraw from the approved Mastercard ATMs located all over the world.

Il cost of withdrawals at Unicredit ATMs it is free, while at those of other banks it costs 2 euros. We also believe that withdrawals abroad are convenient: 2 euros, in fact, is the sum that is applied in EU countries at ATMs, while 4 euros is required in non-EU countries.

Be careful though, because for transactions with non-EU currency the cost applied is 1.75%.

As far as the Plafond is concerned, i.e. the maximum amount that can be loaded onto the card, it is equal to 50,000 euros.

It is also possible to make telephone top-ups and make payments of taxes and bills, that is, what is called domiciliation of utilities.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

How is the Genius Card activated?

It is possible to request the prepaid card online, from the Unicredit website, or book an appointment at the nearest bank branch.

For those who have no particular demands and need a tool to receive their salary and shop online, the prepaid card with IBAN that we have analyzed seems to us to be a valid operational tool, certainly valid when compared with the most widespread Italian prepaid card market.

Unicredit Prepaid Card: Opinions

Genius Card it is designed above all for young people who do not need a current account but only a tool that allows them to carry out the simplest and fastest operations.

An account card lends itself very well to this e Genius Card it has characteristics and costs in line with what the market expects.

If you are evaluating convenience, you can also consider Unicredit as a solution for having a card account but, if you have more specific needs, you could also look elsewhere.

Furthermore, the annual fee of 12 euros (1 euro per month) for those over 30 years of age makes the product slightly more expensive than other competitors, even if this is balanced by a larger ceiling which, as amply explained, effectively transforms the card into a real alternative to the traditional current account.

Account or Card? Download the Basic Guide for Free!

Alternative alla Genius Card

As always, we provide other solutions on the market that can help you choose to make a comparison.

In addition to the Postepay Evolution we mentioned at the beginning, the Genius Card must be compared with other products. This paragraph is constantly updated, so as to always offer the best in real time. Let’s see the best alternatives to the Unicredit product:

Carta Hype

Probably the best prepaid card for those who want to avoid going to the counter and use the web a lot. Hype is a card with IBAN that opens for free in 5 minutes: just a selfie and completing a few fields online to receive your card at home.

The strengths of Hype are:

Free Online Opening: enough 5 minutes ;

; You don’t have to go to the branch and you don’t need to send any documents;

It’s completely free up to 2500 euros of top-ups per year, then it costs only 1€ per month;

up to 2500 euros of top-ups per year, then it costs only 1€ per month; It can be recharged up to 50,000 euros in the premium version, completely replacing the current account;

Thanks to the IBAN it can be used to receive free transfers (pension or salary) and to carry them out;

It is conveniently managed via app with the smartphone.

Hype has received several awards from the most important financial newspapers and already 1,257 readers of My business they indicated it as best banking product of 2018.

>> Activate Free Hype in 5 Minutes <

Additional helpful resources

To learn more about the topic, we invite you to read all the Prepaid card reviews published by My businessbelow the most significant:

Good continuation!