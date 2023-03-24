Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for a deposit account bond that offers good yields and offers thefree stamp duty, then you may have come across the deposit account IB-Online at imprebanca.

This is an interesting and rather recent offer: if you want to know the performance, costs and characteristics, keep reading: we will see together just the characteristicsi costsi advantages they disadvantages of this deposit account, without forgetting that you will also find mine opinions about.

Two words about imprebanca

Before we start analyzing the deposit accountas always, I want to introduce you to the institute that supplies the product.

imprebanca was born in 2008 on the initiative of a group of entrepreneurs as a multi-channel bank capable of responding to the needs of businesses and households by offering services and products designed for their real needs.

60% of imprebanca’s shareholding is represented by 40 entrepreneurs; the remainder is instead divided equally between Banca Finnat Euramerica and Generali Italia SpA

imprebanca was authorized to carry out banking activities in August 2009 by the Bank of Italy and began operations in May 2010, with the opening of the first branch in Rome.

This institute currently operates through its General Management and four branches in Rome.

Its mission is to support families and small and medium-sized enterprises in their daily needs by responding to needs with concreteness and transparency.

The bank is always open, thanks to servizi on-line, telephone banking and automatic teller machines (active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week), in addition to the presence of branches in key places in the area.

is imprebanca safe?

When choosing an institution for your savings it is permissible to worry about appearance safety.

imprebanca adheres to Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits with which you are calm up to the maximum limit of 100,000 euros per current account holder. It is a private law consortium of banks, officially recognized by the Bank of Italy as a deposit guarantee scheme.

The membership of banks in deposit guarantee schemes is mandatory by law.

As for thecapital strength indicatorrepresented by the ratio between the bank’s available capital and its risk-weighted assets (CET 1 Reason), this value is equal to 33.97% (data as of December 2021), among the highest on the market, the which confirms the absolute soundness of the bank.

Features of ib-online

I deposit accounts offered by this bank are boundfree of charge and are very simple to open online.

The amounts you decide to deposit with the bank will remain in the account, and interest will accrue during that period.

The limit could be for those looking for an unrestricted instrument: ib-online offers restricted deposit accounts, so in this case it might not be for you.

However, the restricted deposit account it also has an advantage: it is often able to pay higher interest, precisely because you will have to “submit” to the bond.

ib-online: interest rates

This deposit account offers commitments starting from 6 months. Let’s see what they are gross interest rates:

6 months: 2.50%;

12 months: 3.10%;

24 months: 3.15%;

36 months: 3.20%;

48 months: 3.30%;

60 months: 3.40%.

Costs

This account boasts zero charges and zero commissions: thetax of bollo is paid by the bank.

Beware though: the savings grow up at gross interest rate less the 26% withholding tax.

How to open the account?

The account can be opened online: it will take a short time. What will you need? First you need to go to the bank’s home page and click “open now”.

Keep one handy valid identity document and the health insurance card. Now you need to compile the online form with the requested data, upload the documents via upload and electronically sign the Application Form.

Upon completion of the practice, ibonline will send the credentials to access your private area. You need to download the ib-online app to authorize access to your private area. Now you need to make a transfer from your current account indicated in the form, specifying the Case Number received via email in the reason for payment. Finally, you need to access your private area, activate the “deposits” service and activate a “new bond” for the desired duration and amount.

I am attaching the screenshot registration:

ib-online deposit account: opinions of Affari Miei

We have come to the end of the review, after having examined the characteristics of this bank and the proposed deposit constraints.

The first consideration you should make in case you decide to choose a deposit at this institute it is, as anticipated, that it only offers restricted accounts, so consider this detail before choosing the investment.

The second factor concerns theoperation: it is a digital bank, so if you don’t feel very safe from that point of view, obviously consider carefully whether to open an online account!

One of the advantages, however, is related to expenses almost non-existent and the stamp duty charged to the bank, and also at the proposed rates which in any case prove to be quite interesting.

Choose this account if…

In my opinion if you are looking for a restricted deposit that leaves you with a margin of choice, if you have a low risk profile and want to protect your capital in some way, then you might think about subscribing to such an offer.

Of course, you also have very small expenses and the absence of stamp duty on your side.

Do not choose this account if…

If you don’t feel confident using the technology maybe it’s best to leave it alone. Furthermore, if you are looking for a counter deposit that makes the most of it, you can still look for offers that offer up to 4.50% gross.

Conclusions

Today we are witnessing an increase in the interest rates of deposit accounts, which are starting to compete fiercely. Some offer up to 4.50% as we have seen.

Even if it is not the case of this bank, ib-online it still offers good yields and that makes its own deposit accounts some interesting tools to subscribe to, obviously only if you are looking for a safe investment that can give you a little return.

See you soon!