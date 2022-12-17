Original title: OPPO Find X6 image exposure, three IMX890 main cameras, self-developed chip blessing!

Since November, new top flagships of domestic Android brands have been released one after another, followed by the vivo X90 series, iQOO 11 series, and Xiaomi Mi 13 series. The latest news shows that the OPPO Find X6 series will be released soon, and the image specifications have finally been finalized after several rounds of adjustments. It is equipped with three Sony IMX890 multi-camera lenses of the same specification.

The blogger’s digital chat site broke the news that OPPO Find X6 has three Sony IMX890 sensors on the rear, which are used for the main camera, ultra-wide-angle, and periscope telephoto lenses. In order to have a better shooting ability, the Hasselblad jointly tuned the image style, added the self-developed Mariana X chip, the body thickness reached 9.2mm, and the weight exceeded 207 grams.

It is understood that the Find X6 image specifications have been adjusted many times. It has used Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX766 three sensors for testing. In the end, the standard version still chose the IMX890 main camera lens. Here is a brief introduction of the differences between the three lenses:

The IMX989 is jointly developed by Xiaomi and Sony. The Xiaomi 12SUltra has a world premiere and has a quarterly exclusive period. Now it has become a public version of the lens and any manufacturer can use it. For example, the vivo X90 series is equipped with this sensor. The amount of light entering the one-inch outsole is very impressive.

The IMX766 was released in 2020. It is also a public version lens widely used in the industry. It has been used in Find X3 series and Find X5 series. Although the overall performance of this lens is not bad, it cannot compete with the top competitors in the industry after all. Therefore, it has been lowered to the low-end price and is not suitable for continued use in flagship phones.

The IMX890 is the world premiere of the OPPO Reno9 series. It is very similar to the IMX766 in terms of specifications, and can also be regarded as an upgraded version of the latter. The biggest difference is that it supports 30 frames of full-resolution output. At present, this lens is probably monopolized by OPPO, and other manufacturers will not be allowed to adopt it in a short time. Therefore, it is now also used in the Find X6 series flagship mobile phones, and it should be able to obtain good imaging effects. The above is just the configuration of the standard version. OPPO Find X6 has at least three versions. The rear main camera lens of the high-end version may be upgraded to a Sony IMX989 sensor. Only in this way can it compete with the new flagships of competitors. Another major advantage of OPPO is Mariana X, which can bring more powerful image computing power. The previous generation only played 30% of the performance of this chip, and this generation has played at least 50%. In terms of comprehensive hardware configuration, the OPPO Find X6 series has a dual-platform version of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8Gen2. The price may start at 4K or more, and the price of the top version will exceed 7K. At present, more information has yet to be confirmed. As time approaches, it should be gradually exposed. The new phone is tentatively scheduled to be officially unveiled in the first quarter of next year.

Friends, are you looking forward to the release of the OPPO Find X6 series?

