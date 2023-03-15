Home Business OPPO Find X6 series full of eye protection effects: similar to DC + PWM dimming–fast technology–technology changes the future
According to the blogger “Digital Chat Station”, the OPPO Find X6 series will be officially announced tomorrow.March 21stofficially released.

The blogger also stated,The screen of OPPO Find X6 will use 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming at lower brightnesswhile at higher brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming and DC-like dimming will be used.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro screen will use 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming at lower brightness, and 720Hz PWM dimming and DC-like dimming at higher brightness.

In addition, the high-frequency dimming interface is not very friendly to ordinary users in the developer options, and it takes a lot of effort to open it.

It is reported that,The OPPO Find X6 series is equipped with a 1-inch monster-level outsole main camera, the model is Sony IMX989and with the blessing of the Mariana MariSilicon X chip, the shooting effect is worth looking forward to.

In terms of configuration, the OPPO Find X6 series is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor, and is equipped with up to 16 memory, and a 512GB large-capacity version is available.

