



News on March 16, today, OPPO officially announced that it will launch its new generation of flagship products – OPPO Find X6 series mobile phones on March 21. According to the official description, the OPPO Find X6 series will have an image Very obvious improvement, OPPO official said: OPPO Find X6 series will open a new era of mobile imaging.

According to the partial appearance information released by OPPO, the OPPO Find X6 series may be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. From the perspective of the appearance opening, this periscope telephoto lens will have a higher amount of incoming light. Perhaps a periscope telephoto lens with an outsole sensor.

According to the official appearance information released by OPPO, the OPPO Find X6 series has carried out relevant shape shaping on the camera module part. It adopts a focus ring texture design similar to that of a camera lens on the periphery of the lens module, and engraves delicate vertical stripes. Very recognizable in appearance. The back shell of the mobile phone under the lens module is suspected to be made of plain leather material. From the official information, we can see that the grain effect of this plain leather material is quite fine, and it should have a good hand feeling experience.

At present, OPPO has not officially released more information about the OPPO Find X6 series products. You can continue to pay attention. This product will be officially released at 14:00 on March 21.



