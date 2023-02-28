OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal results based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023

DoNews news on February 28 (Guo Ruiqi)

OPPO zero-power tags can communicate with mobile phones to complete functions including object recognition, positioning and search, sensor data collection and transmission. It is unique in that it can realize IoT applications that communicate between mobile phones and zero-power tags without batteries.

Specifically, OPPO zero-power tags use three innovative technologies, including radio frequency energy harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, to replace batteries to drive internal load circuits by collecting radio wave energy in space.

The zero-power tag has a small shape and can be easily attached to the surface of objects to meet the communication needs of the Internet of Things with ultra-low power consumption, extremely small size, and extremely low cost.