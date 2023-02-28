Home Business OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal results based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023- DoNews
Business

OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal results based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023- DoNews

by admin
OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal results based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023- DoNews

OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal results based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023

Guo Ruiqi 2023-02-28 17:23:47

DoNews news on February 28 (Guo Ruiqi) OPPO officially demonstrated the first self-developed terminal result based on zero-power communication technology at MWC 2023 – OPPO Zero-Power Tag.

OPPO zero-power tags can communicate with mobile phones to complete functions including object recognition, positioning and search, sensor data collection and transmission. It is unique in that it can realize IoT applications that communicate between mobile phones and zero-power tags without batteries.

Specifically, OPPO zero-power tags use three innovative technologies, including radio frequency energy harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, to replace batteries to drive internal load circuits by collecting radio wave energy in space.

The zero-power tag has a small shape and can be easily attached to the surface of objects to meet the communication needs of the Internet of Things with ultra-low power consumption, extremely small size, and extremely low cost.

See also  Wall Street still flounders, Treasury yield over 4% and Nasdaq hits new lows from 2020

You may also like

Mps post Axa move: stock bombarded by sell-off,...

Single check, increases on the way: here’s who’s...

Fintech, Moneyfarm launches a new recruitment plan and...

The new Model 2 is coming?Tesla will hold...

Flavia Pennetta breathtaking. The return after the withdrawal?...

Bill Gates buys Heineken: the 902 million dollar...

Wall Street: futures up slightly. Occidental Petroleum and...

Resolution 44 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Meizu 20 / Pro series unbounded mobile phones...

In the company, the manager for sustainability is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy