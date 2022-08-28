OPPO added another phone model, the Reno8 Z, to its Reno 8 series on Thursday (25th).

This smartphone is the exact opposite of what the name suggests, it actually has nothing in common with the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro.

In fact, it’s a redesigned version of the phone that debuted last March, and you can watch the video below for more details.

OPPO Reno8 Z price and specs

Apart from being a new design, it is priced RM110 higher than the Reno 7 Z forRM1799but it offers double the storage space (256GB), as for the phone running memory (RAM) 8GB.

The rest of the specs are basically the same, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 4500mAh battery and support for 33W charging.

In addition, the 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen is the same as the Reno Z, with a brightness of 430 nits, a peak brightness of 600 nits, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Like other “previous generations”, the Reno8 is positioned as a portrait-focused model, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It is also equipped with the iconic “Double Ring Star Track Light” and a 16-megapixel selfie lens in the upper left corner of the screen.

Other features include 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Face ID unlock and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Although it doesn’t have WiFi 6 like the more expensive Reno 8 model, it does ship with Android 12 (ColorOS 12.1), and it comes in two colors, including Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

In addition, OPPO also launched the new Enco Buds 2, a true wireless Bluetooth headset with built-in 10mm drivers, AI deep noise reduction for calls and a larger battery case, which is said to provide 28 hours of total playback time.

The earphones are available in white and black and are priced atRM129RM50 more than the original Enco Buds.

The brand new OPPO Reno8 Z has been officially released on Friday (16th), with the early bird discount, you can also get free earphones worth RM109 and My OPPO membership plan worth RM888.

The company is holding a Portrait Carnival from now until Wednesday, August 31, with the purchase of a mobile phone on-site to receive wireless earphones, hotel vouchers worth RM250 and power banks worth RM79. Game interaction can also win additional free gifts.

