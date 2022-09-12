The new issue of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange “the fortnightly dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The main international lists continue their good tune with the Wall Street indices which managed to interrupt a streak of three consecutive weeks of declines. Optimism also spreads to the Old Continent after the news relating to the Ukrainian war with the substantives territorial gains made by Ukrainian troops which give hope for a conclusion of the conflict sooner than expected.

On the central banks front, last Thursday the ECB raised interest rates by 75 basis points, in a move expected by the market. The Frankfurt institute has anticipated that in the future there will be further increases for “different” meetings. Investors also looked at statements by Fed chairman Jerome Powell, which confirmed the maximum commitment to fight inflation. “I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will continue it until the work is done.” Words that confirm the current hawkish position and reinforce the expectation of a new rate hike of 75 basis points at the meeting on 21 September.

Friday met the Extraordinary Council of Energy Ministersbut the proposal to introduce a ceiling on the price of Russian gas was not discussed. One of the main issues that separates the countries is whether to impose a ceiling on the general price of gas, as Italy would like, or only on that of gas coming from Moscow, with countries bordering Russia, such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. , who maintain their firm opposition.

This week the focus will be onUS inflation for August (tomorrow) expected to slow to 8.1% from 8.5%. Also tomorrow we will have the German Zew index and Wednesday the industrial production of the Eurozone. Particular attention will also be paid to inflation in the United Kingdom (Wednesday) expected to accelerate to 10.3%. Finally, it should be noted that the BoE has postponed the meeting scheduled for Thursday to 22 September.

