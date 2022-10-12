The new issue of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange “the fortnightly dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The fourth quarter of 2022 started with strong purchases on the main stock market indices globally. Investors’ hopes are that central banks will slow their monetary tightening even as new uncertainties have emerged after the latest US job market data on Friday. The September job report highlighted the creation of 263,000 jobs in September, compared with the expected 255,000 and 315,000 in August, with an unemployment rate down from 3.7% to 3.5%, on the lowest level in 50 years. Figures that paint a solid picture, dismissing the assumptions of a softer Fed in its rate hike strategy to combat inflation. Even the latest comments from the institute’s officials had confirmed the willingness to raise the cost of money even more decisively and keep it at restrictive levels for the whole of 2023. In the meantime, the European Commission continues to monitor possible solutions to face the current energy crisis. Among the various proposals, the issuance of common debt at EU level to help the countries, but Germany and the Netherlands do not agree.

This week the focus will be onUS inflation (Thursday) expected, according to the consensus of economists, still slowing (8.1% from 8.3%). The eyes, in particular, will be focused on the core figure of US consumer prices expected to accelerate (6.5% from 6.3%). If so, it would give the Fed more strength for a further 75bp hike at its next meeting in early November. During the week it will also be important to follow the meeting of EU energy ministers (Tuesday and Wednesday) for possible developments on the energy front. On Tuesday, it will be interesting to see how the IMF sees recession risk in its annual outlook. Finally, this week will kick off the quarterly season which on Friday will see the results published by the banking giants JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

