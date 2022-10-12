Home Business Opportunities on the stock market: New uncertainties after the US job report
Business

Opportunities on the stock market: New uncertainties after the US job report

by admin
Opportunities on the stock market: New uncertainties after the US job report

The new issue of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange “the fortnightly dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The fourth quarter of 2022 started with strong purchases on the main stock market indices globally. Investors’ hopes are that central banks will slow their monetary tightening even as new uncertainties have emerged after the latest US job market data on Friday. The September job report highlighted the creation of 263,000 jobs in September, compared with the expected 255,000 and 315,000 in August, with an unemployment rate down from 3.7% to 3.5%, on the lowest level in 50 years. Figures that paint a solid picture, dismissing the assumptions of a softer Fed in its rate hike strategy to combat inflation. Even the latest comments from the institute’s officials had confirmed the willingness to raise the cost of money even more decisively and keep it at restrictive levels for the whole of 2023. In the meantime, the European Commission continues to monitor possible solutions to face the current energy crisis. Among the various proposals, the issuance of common debt at EU level to help the countries, but Germany and the Netherlands do not agree.

This week the focus will be onUS inflation (Thursday) expected, according to the consensus of economists, still slowing (8.1% from 8.3%). The eyes, in particular, will be focused on the core figure of US consumer prices expected to accelerate (6.5% from 6.3%). If so, it would give the Fed more strength for a further 75bp hike at its next meeting in early November. During the week it will also be important to follow the meeting of EU energy ministers (Tuesday and Wednesday) for possible developments on the energy front. On Tuesday, it will be interesting to see how the IMF sees recession risk in its annual outlook. Finally, this week will kick off the quarterly season which on Friday will see the results published by the banking giants JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

See also  Universities: the faculties that offer better jobs and salaries

To continue reading visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/siteassets/le-opportunita-in-borsa/2022/october/quindicinale_n.282.pdf/

To read the other articles of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the showcase of financial markets” visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/news-e-formazione/le-opportunita-in-borsa/

You may also like

Bank of Italy: mortgage rates at 2.45% in...

Cathie Wood buys Adobe as the stock collapses...

vivo X90 series appearance exposure new design language...

Cellularline shareholders do not adhere to the takeover...

The iPhone 14 has seen its first major...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 11.10.2022

Closing丨The Shanghai Index rose 0.19%, and the new...

Philips appoints Roy Jakobs as new President and...

From New Year’s Day in 2023, plug-in mixing...

Tim collapses to historic lows (-60% YTD), a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy