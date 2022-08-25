According to reports, the “Beijing Urban Sub-center Metaverse Innovation and Development Action Plan (2022-2024)” was recently issued, striving to build the urban sub-center into a Metaverse application demonstration area featuring cultural and tourism content through three years of efforts: Metaverse’s technological innovation and application capabilities have been significantly improved, more than 100 Metaverse ecological chain enterprises have been cultivated and introduced, and more than 30 “Metaverse+” typical application scenarios have been built.

Galaxy Securities pointed out that as of now, more than 20 provinces, cities and regions have introduced local support policies to provide nurturing soil for the development of Metaverse and support the implementation of related industries. Pay attention to the subdivided industrial chain of the Metaverse, and advanced manufacturing will boost the stability and long-term development of the digital economy. It is recommended to pay attention to the targets: Blue Cursor, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment, Sanxing, Zhewen Interconnection related to Metaverse content; Zhongji InnoLight, Tianfu Communication, YOFC, Zhongtian Technology, Hengtong Optoelectronics related to ICT technology.

Zheshang Securities pointed out that policies drive the accelerated development of Metaverse and boost the growth of the digital economy. 1) The Global Metaverse Conference is held, and policy incentives drive the accelerated growth of the Metaverse industry; 2) The Metaverse will effectively empower the digital economy and promote the sustained growth of the national economy. Explore Metaverse investment opportunities around hardware + “virtual human and NFT”. 1) Grasp hardware innovation and look for investment targets in the hardware explosion: Sunny Optical, Goertek; 2) Focus on virtual human and NFT strength to explore the content ecological investment targets of the Metaverse: Blue Cursor, Threesome.