According to reports, on August 5, one of the key events of the 3rd “May 5th Shopping Festival”, the 2022 China (Shanghai) Prefabricated Vegetable Industry Conference was officially held. On the same day, the China (Shanghai) Prepared Vegetable Industry Alliance was officially established. The representative of the company said that Shanghai, as the “Global Gastronomy Capital”, ranks among the top in the country in terms of the diversity of catering supply, the richness of global cuisine, and the gathering place of special flavors. After the establishment of the alliance, enterprises will join forces with upstream and downstream in terms of flavor, technology, industrial clusters, and consumption upgrades, and online and offline linkages to promote the high-speed and high-quality development of Shanghai’s pre-prepared food industry.

Founder Securities pointed out that my country’s consumption is currently in the “structural adjustment” stage, and the pre-made dishes based on large-scale, industrialization and standardization have also gone through the “dormant” waiting period and began to enter the “sprouting” stage, the development of cold chain logistics and the chain of catering industry. Accelerate the arrival of the rapid growth period of B-end pre-made dishes, and the C-end channel is also ushering in an explosion in the changing population and social structure. The B-end takes the lead and the C-end continues. Sexual growth double tap. As the prefabricated food industry has entered a stage of vigorous development, a series of subdivided tracks with high prosperity and broad space are emerging, and a group of leading enterprises with solid fundamentals and significant competitive advantages have been born.

The agency believes that at the time of the general outbreak of my country’s prefabricated vegetable industry, three types of opportunities can be focused on. First, midstream food leaders and food manufacturers with unique competitive advantages have alpha revenue opportunities. Secondly, it is recommended to pay attention to the opportunities for value reconstruction of upstream raw material players with high performance elasticity and continuously improving fundamentals. The raw material end enterprises extend to the downstream high value-added pre-prepared vegetables business, the profitability is improved, and the performance is more flexible. With the emergence of the company’s scale and branding barriers, the company’s performance has developed from a strong cycle to a weak cycle, with stable performance. With continuous improvement, the fundamentals continue to improve; therefore, we are optimistic that the upstream leaders are condescending, and extended synergy will bring about double-click opportunities for valuation logic reconstruction and rapid performance growth. Finally, downstream catering companies with brand potential, R&D advantages and clear food positioning are also worthy of attention. Under the empowerment of their own advantages, the success rate of the pre-made food business is relatively high. At the same time, the performance of the old business is stable and the base is not high. The increased volume of pre-prepared vegetables in the new business will bring about an improvement in the profit margin. Highly recommended: Qianwei Yangchu, Anjing Foods; Recommended: Ligao Foods, Weizhixiang, Shuanghui Development; Suggested Attention: Longda Cuisine, Guolian Aquatic Products.