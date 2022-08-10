[Opportunity mining]The sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022. The sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow

The Passenger Federation pointed out that according to the data of the Passenger Federation, 2.466 million new energy passenger vehicles were wholesaled from January to June, a year-on-year increase of 122.8%. With the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicle manufacturers in July of 564,000 units, the growth rate of 123.7% did not decrease. The overall progress of China‘s new energy vehicles in 2022 has exceeded the forecast of 5.5 million passenger vehicles by the Federation of Passenger Transport Associations at the end of last year. Therefore, it is prudent to look at the current need to increase the forecast of new energy passenger vehicles by 500,000 to 6 million units. Forecast may be revised up.

East Asia Qianhai Securities believes that under the current general trend of vehicle electrification, global new energy vehicle sales are still expected to maintain a rapid growth trend. In 2022, the new energy vehicle sector is still expected to have structural opportunities, and short-term adjustments may provide buying opportunities. Relevant targets of the new energy vehicle sector include: traditional car companies BYD, Great Wall Motor, GAC Group, new power car companies Weilai Automobile, Lili Automobile, Xiaopeng Automobile.

Tianfeng Securities pointed out that the sales of new energy vehicles continued to grow, and the penetration rate increased steadily. It is recommended to pay attention to: ①Strengthening smart electric vehicles, while having advantages in the hybrid track, leading private independent brands with medium and long-term development potential: BYD (A+ H), Great Wall Motors (A+H), Geely Automobile (H); ② Do full-stack R&D to accelerate the deployment of new powers in smart electric vehicles: Xiaopeng Motors, Ideal Auto, NIO; ③ Mechanism and system reform, splitting smart electric vehicles State-owned auto companies operating independently in the sector: GAC Group, Changan Automobile, SAIC Motor; ④ Auto companies with close cooperation with Huawei and great growth potential in the future: Xiaokang Co., Ltd.