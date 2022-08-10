Home Business [Opportunity Discovery]Sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022, and sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow – yqqlm
Business

[Opportunity Discovery]Sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022, and sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow – yqqlm

by admin
[Opportunity Discovery]Sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022, and sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow – yqqlm
</p> <p> [Opportunity Discovery]Sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022, and sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow – yqqlm<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > Stock Market > Exclusive Interpretation

[Opportunity mining]The sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022. The sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow

2022-08-10 07:59

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Xiaohui

Securities Times Network

Wu Xiaohui

2022-08-10 07:59

The Passenger Federation pointed out that according to the data of the Passenger Federation, 2.466 million new energy passenger vehicles were wholesaled from January to June, a year-on-year increase of 122.8%. With the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicle manufacturers in July of 564,000 units, the growth rate of 123.7% did not decrease. The overall progress of China‘s new energy vehicles in 2022 has exceeded the forecast of 5.5 million passenger vehicles by the Federation of Passenger Transport Associations at the end of last year. Therefore, it is prudent to look at the current need to increase the forecast of new energy passenger vehicles by 500,000 to 6 million units. Forecast may be revised up.

East Asia Qianhai Securities believes that under the current general trend of vehicle electrification, global new energy vehicle sales are still expected to maintain a rapid growth trend. In 2022, the new energy vehicle sector is still expected to have structural opportunities, and short-term adjustments may provide buying opportunities. Relevant targets of the new energy vehicle sector include: traditional car companies BYD, Great Wall Motor, GAC Group, new power car companies Weilai Automobile, Lili Automobile, Xiaopeng Automobile.

Tianfeng Securities pointed out that the sales of new energy vehicles continued to grow, and the penetration rate increased steadily. It is recommended to pay attention to: ①Strengthening smart electric vehicles, while having advantages in the hybrid track, leading private independent brands with medium and long-term development potential: BYD (A+ H), Great Wall Motors (A+H), Geely Automobile (H); ② Do full-stack R&D to accelerate the deployment of new powers in smart electric vehicles: Xiaopeng Motors, Ideal Auto, NIO; ③ Mechanism and system reform, splitting smart electric vehicles State-owned auto companies operating independently in the sector: GAC Group, Changan Automobile, SAIC Motor; ④ Auto companies with close cooperation with Huawei and great growth potential in the future: Xiaokang Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4788765

    [Opportunity mining]The sales of new energy passenger vehicles will be raised to 6 million in 2022. The sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow

    6884

    Exclusive interpretation

    news

    1429

    Wu Xiaohui

    2022-08-10

    See also  Changying Precision's estimated attributable net profit loss in 2021 is 490 million yuan - 690 million yuan year-on-year from profit to loss_Customer_Company_Performance

    You may also like

    iOS 16 Beta 5 hints at easier firmware...

    State Administration of Foreign Exchange: At the end...

    Sequoia Shen Nanpeng: New energy and carbon neutrality...

    Government priority food security: high prices also in...

    Antitrust, Codacons: negligible fine imposed on UnipolSai and...

    moto X30 Pro pure white version announced!Chen Jin:...

    Summer weather on the markets: uncertainty dominates, tomorrow...

    Hongxin Electronics plans to invest in building a...

    Invest in the technologies of the future with...

    City Renewal Landmarks Born Hundreds of Internet Red...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy