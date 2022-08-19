According to reports, the 14th China Baotou Rare Earth Industry Forum was held on August 18. Chen Kelong, director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said during the forum that efforts should be made to ensure the stability of the rare earth industry chain and supply chain. Improve the management of total rare earth indicators, standardize the processing and utilization of various resources, and improve the comprehensive utilization of tailings resources and associated resources. Promote the price stabilization of rare earth products within a reasonable range, and guide the sustainable development of upstream and downstream industries. Chen Kelong said that efforts should be made to improve the green development level of the rare earth industry. Taking green as the background color for the development of the rare earth industry, we will promote the green development of the whole industry chain and the full cycle of green and efficient mining, smelting and separation, recycling, mine and tailings management.

CNPC Securities believes that in the long run, the downstream demand side of rare earths will develop rapidly and generate emerging demand, helping the rare earth industry to maintain a high degree of prosperity. Following Tesla’s announcement that it will launch the Optimus humanoid robot, Xiaomi also unveiled its first full-size humanoid bionic robot, CyberOne, at a new product launch in the fall of 2022, which is expected to set off a new technological revolution in industrial robots. The main raw material of its core component permanent magnet motor is NdFeB, which is expected to bring new huge incremental expectations to the rare earth market. As a result, with the rapid development of downstream demand and the generation of new demand sub-sections, it will help the rare earth industry maintain a high degree of prosperity.

Zhongtai Securities pointed out that, putting aside cyclical thinking, the pattern of the rare earth industry has been reshaped. Benefiting from the continuous emergence of downstream application scenarios such as electric vehicles, human-shaped intelligent robots, and industrial motors, the demand side is expected to maintain rapid growth; while the trend of “oligopoly” on the supply side is becoming more and more obvious, leading enterprises will further strengthen the pricing power of rare earth products, rare earth products The price center is expected to remain high for the next three years. This will also speed up the shuffling process of the magnetic material link, and the trend of leading enterprises becoming stronger and stronger will become more and more obvious. Core targets: 1) Upstream rare earth resources: Northern Rare Earth, Shenghe Resources, Guangsheng Nonferrous Metals; 2) Magnetic materials: Jinli Permanent Magnet, Zhongke Sanhuan, Zhenghai Magnetic Materials, Ningbo Yunsheng, Dadixiong, etc.