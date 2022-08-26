The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has publicly solicited opinions on the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Energy Electronics Industry (Draft for Comments)”. The draft for comments proposes to develop advanced and efficient photovoltaic products and technologies. Accelerate the innovation and breakthrough of smart photovoltaics, develop high-purity silicon materials and large-scale silicon wafer technology, support the production of high-efficiency and low-cost crystalline silicon cells, and promote the R&D and application of advanced technologies such as N-type high-efficiency cells, flexible thin-film cells, perovskite and tandem cells. , to improve large-scale mass production capacity.

Zheshang Securities believes that perovskite has the characteristics of light weight, small thickness, large flexibility, and translucency, and is a star material in the field of BIPV and mobile power generation for electric vehicles in the future. According to estimates, the potential market size of BIPV is expected to reach 121 billion yuan in 2025. Perovskite solar cells have natural adaptation advantages and are expected to take the lead in opening the market in the field of BIPV. In addition, the main processes for the preparation of perovskite cells are coating and PVD. The production process is much simpler than that of crystalline silicon, and it is currently in the stage of equipment process verification. According to estimates, the market space for perovskite solar cell equipment in 2030 is about 80.5 billion yuan.

Bank of China Securities pointed out that the perovskite photovoltaic industry is in the “budding stage” of the process, and many test lines are about to land, while domestic equipment manufacturers frequently produce Demo machines for verification. -In the next five years, the market will reach tens of billions of dollars, and platform equipment manufacturers will benefit first. Grasp the growth flexibility of 0->1 in the industry, and recommend platform equipment manufacturers: Xizijie, Jiejia Flextronics, Jingshan Light Machinery, JPT, Dier Laser, and Maiwei. Suggested Attention: Han’s Laser.