Home Business Opportunity hunting with FED pending certificates
Business

Opportunity hunting with FED pending certificates

by admin
Opportunity hunting with FED pending certificates

Borsa in Diretta TV is the weekly BNP Paribas appointment created in collaboration with FinanzaOnline, a format entirely dedicated to traders and investors. Each episode deals with the major topics of the economic-financial week, together with the latest news on BNP Paribas certificates. All with an operational and practical cut thanks to the participation of the best Italian traders and analysts. Live every Monday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

See also  Up to + 70% fruit prices and stinged risk also for coffee at the bar, milk and wines. The food sector is also paying for the crisis of raw materials and expensive energy

You may also like

Berlusconi Jr, Coin and Vitale: the chain that...

Putin welcomes “friend” Xi Jinping

Iraq 20 years later: a painful convalescence

Schwan Stabilo: How the pen manufacturer earns its...

Elly Schlein LGBT heroine worries the Catholics of...

CS takeover by UBS – How Credit Suisse...

Dengkang Dental, the leader in anti-sensitive toothpaste, launched...

“Many will complain – with a chance of...

Lamborghini, turnover of over 2 billion euros in...

Hertha BSC: New investor is allegedly looking for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy