[Opportunity mining]The construction of charging facilities will speed up the charging pile market is expected to usher in a new period of development

The General Office of the National Energy Administration and the General Office of the Ministry of Transport issued a notice on effectively doing a good job in ensuring the charging service of new energy vehicles during the holidays, which proposed to increase the construction of public charging facilities and speed up the construction of counties and towns. , Promote the construction of charging facilities in tourist attractions and surrounding parking lots. Accelerate the improvement of charging infrastructure along highways, and scientifically set up high-power charging facilities in the surrounding areas of the city and in expressway service areas with large charging needs to improve charging efficiency. Power grid enterprises should increase investment in supporting grid construction, do a good job in connecting charging facilities to the grid, strengthen equipment operation and maintenance management, and ensure reliable power supply.

CITIC Securities pointed out that the rapid growth in sales and ownership of new energy vehicles has brought strong demand in the charging pile market. At present, the proportion of car piles in the global market, including China, the United States and Europe, is relatively low. Accelerating the construction of charging piles has become an urgent need. At the same time, with technological progress and policy encouragement, the charging pile market is expected to usher in a new period of development. It is expected that the total amount of charging piles will grow rapidly, and high power and high voltage will drive value increases, which will bring development to charging piles, charging modules, liquid cooling products and other devices. We suggest paying attention to the structural opportunities brought by domestic charging piles and industrial chain companies going overseas and high-power charging.

Yingda Securities stated that in the charging pile industry chain, equipment parts manufacturers (equipment side) and charging pile operators (operation side) are the most important links in the charging pile industry chain. Equipment manufacturers will benefit from the expansion of the scale of charging pile construction. It is recommended to pay attention to the core equipment and core component suppliers of charging piles, such as Guodian Nanrui, XJ Electric, Kstar, Shenghong, Tonghe Technology, Yingkerui, etc. Compared with upstream equipment and parts manufacturers, midstream operators face greater profitability problems. As the number of new energy vehicles increases, the utilization rate of charging piles will increase accordingly. The leading operators of charging piles have scale advantages and will The first to achieve profitability, it is recommended to pay attention to Terad.