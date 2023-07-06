Opportunity right of residence: 49,000 foreigners submit applications

The new right of opportunity is intended to open up the possibility for foreigners who have so far only been tolerated in Germany to obtain a residence permit. Picture Alliance

The new right of residence has been in force since the beginning of the year. It is intended to give foreigners who have so far only been tolerated in Germany the opportunity to obtain a residence permit.

To do this, they must meet certain requirements.

In the first six months, 49,000 tolerated persons have already applied for it. Politicians assess this differently.

The new right of opportunity meets with great interest among foreigners, who have only been tolerated in Germany up to now. This is shown by research by the media service for integration in the federal states. In the first half of the year since the law was changed, at least 49,000 foreigners have submitted an application, the German Press Agency reported.

Of these, around 17,000 applications have already been approved and around 2,100 applications have been rejected. The cities and municipalities have been reporting a lot of work in the immigration authorities for months, not only due to the increased number of refugees and asylum seekers, but also as a result of the change in the law.

The Opportunity Residence Act came into force on December 31, 2022. There are people who have been in Germany for at least five years as of October 1, 2022, or who have had a limited residence permit, the opportunity to obtain a kind of probationary residence permit for 18 months with their relatives. This does not apply to offenders and people who “repeatedly intentionally gave false information” about their identity and thereby prevented their deportation.

The federal government had assumed an estimated 98,000 applications for the right of residence. She suspects that after a year, around 33,000 people would meet the requirements for the transition to a secure residence permit and then apply for it.

read too

An international study shows that the dream of social advancement is more likely to be realized in Germany than in the USA

This is how the new right of residence works

The procedure goes like this: At the end of the 18 months, anyone who is primarily responsible for their own livelihood, can show sufficient knowledge of German and a clarified identity is granted a permanent right to stay. The application instructions of the Ministry of the Interior state: “If the identity is clarified during this period of validity and it emerges that the foreigner previously cheated, this knowledge does not lead to the expiry of the opportunity residence permit.” The idea and goal behind this is that “honesty” should not have a detrimental effect.

According to the Central Register of Foreigners, a total of 304,308 people in Germany were required to leave the country at the end of 2022, 248,145 of them with a toleration. In addition to rejected asylum seekers, tourists, employees and foreign students can also be required to leave the country if their visa or residence permit has expired.

“Tolerated” people are people who are obliged to leave the country but who, for certain reasons, cannot or cannot be deported. For example, this may be because they do not have any identification documents, are ill or have a minor child who has a residence permit. The tolerance is always limited.

read too

“The high number of victims is staggering”: 1,859 people died in 2023 fleeing across the Mediterranean

According to the central register of foreigners, there are around 137,000 tolerated persons who had lived in Germany for more than five years on the effective date of the law. The survey figures mean that more than one in three of them have already submitted an application for the right of opportunity.

The proportion of those who have already applied for the right of residence varies from region to region. While in Berlin around 59 percent and in Bavaria 58 percent of those entitled have made an effort, the proportion in North Rhine-Westphalia is lower. About every third person has submitted an application. Specialist lawyers for migration law suspected to the media service integration that the way in which the authorities inform about the right of residence plays a role.

According to the media service, four percent of the applications were rejected in NRW. In Bavaria and Lower Saxony, around six percent of the applications were rejected.

Greens see the law as a success, criticize the Union

The Green Party interior politician Filiz Polat rated the number of applications as a success. The member of the Bundestag recommends countries in which few applications have been made to check “whether there is an active approach to exercising the right of residence and whether interested parties receive sufficient support and advice”. The aim must be to get people out of the “system of degrading chain tolerance”. This strengthens integration and relieves the municipalities.

From the point of view of the Union, the high demand for the right of residence is not good news. The law “rewards those who have resisted their obligation to leave the country for years,” criticizes the parliamentary group leader, Andrea Lindholz. The CSU politician says: “Even deception by the German authorities about identity and minor crimes are accepted.” That is completely the wrong way.

dpa/ro

read too

“Brutal, but clear: it won’t work without immigration” – economists do away with the illusion of prosperity of many Germans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

