(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The optimism of financial operators on stock market trends for the next six months is growing for the second consecutive month. This is what emerges from the November survey conducted by Assiom Forex among its associates in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor. According to the results of the survey, in fact, the sample of those who expect market increases in the coming months rises from 41% a month ago to the current 43% with 3% expecting double-digit gains. At the same time, the number of those expecting stable markets is rising (they are 43% against 36% in October) while the percentage of those expecting declines drops significantly, from 23% to 14%, which for 1% could be greater than 10%. “The operators’ optimism is further strengthened – explains the director of Assiom Forex, Massimo Mocio -. In fact, 86% of respondents believe that the market will not test support levels lower than the current ones as much of the rate hikes and the corporate earnings revision now seem to be embedded in these prices. While awaiting what could become a small year-end rally, all the main unknowns still remain open (Ukrainian-Russian conflict, Chinese Covid policy, duration of the inflationary peak) which could lead to a sudden rise in volatility, even if, compared to in recent months, there seems to be greater visibility also in determining the breadth of the recessionary movement, with the consensus appearing to be positioning itself on a rapid recovery, especially in the United States”.

For 91% euro stable or rising in the coming months

The recovery trend of the euro after the lows reached in July when it fell to parity with the dollar is destined to continue. In fact, according to a total of 91% of operators, the euro, which is currently hovering around the threshold of 1.05 dollars, the highest since June, will further strengthen over the next few months or at least will remain at its current values. Specifically, for 39% of operators the common currency will achieve increases which for 2% will be very significant. A month ago the overall share of the “bulls” was 26%. According to 52% of operators instead (up from 57%), the euro/dollar ratio will remain stable. On the opposite front, there was a sharp drop in those expecting a further weakening of the euzo: they are 9% against 17% in October. “The less rigidity in terms of increases in American rates – explains the president of Assiom Forex Massimo Mocio – is supporting the recovery of the euro against the dollar, to the extent that as many as 91% of operators believe that the single currency will never return parity (at least in the first part of 2023), and probably helps to outline a more reassuring scenario also for the ECB, which, despite the Quantitative Tightening, has reserved the right to use all the monetary policy tools at its disposal in order not to excessively impacting peripheral stocks”.

Spread: tensions are decreasing, for 59% it will remain below 200

Confidence is growing among financial market operators on the stability of the spread in the coming months. This is what emerges from a November survey conducted by Assiom Forex among its associates in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor. If a month ago only 24% of operators believed that the spread could remain stable below 200 basis points, now this percentage is 59%, with 46% who see the spread hovering between 150 and 200 points (today is around 185 points) and a further 13% who, on the other hand, believe that a reduction below 150 points is possible. A month ago, this scenario was only considered possible by 7% of respondents. As a result, the sample of those who see the spread floating between 200 and 250 points drops to 37% from 62% a month ago, while only a further 4% (from 14%) hypothesize a flare-up in the spread that would lead it to exceed the threshold of the 250 points.

For 81% no systemic risk from Ftx collapse

No risk of contagion to the broader financial system from the collapse of the second largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Ftx, and the repercussions this is having on other players in the sector. This is the clear answer given by 81% of operators according to which there is no risk of a Lehman Brothers-style contagion as feared by some analysts and the consequences of the collapse of Ftx should remain confined to the world of cryptocurrencies. A position that follows the line of the ECB which in recent days has argued in a blog that the crypto universe is heading towards irrelevance. According to the remaining 19% of operators, however, there is the possibility of contagion since the links of the crypto sector with the financial system are now much wider and the serious losses suffered by various funds could also generate tensions on the financial system “The consequences relating to the The bankruptcy of FTX does not seem to worry operators excessively – explains the president of Assiom Forex Massimo Mocio – who do not consider it an element capable of generating contagion on the financial markets as happened at the time of the Lehman Brothers crack”.