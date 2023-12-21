Optimistic about the Chinese market and foreign financial institutions increasing capital_China Securities Network

Foreign Financial Institutions Optimistic About Chinese Market, Increase Capital

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – With a long-term optimistic outlook on the Chinese market, foreign financial institutions are increasing their capital and accelerating their business development in China.

CITIC Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd. recently announced that their major shareholders, CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. and the Prudential Group of the United Kingdom, will each increase their capital by RMB 1.25 billion. This move reflects the growing trend of foreign investment in the Chinese market.

After the capital increase, CITIC Prudential Life’s registered capital will increase from 2.36 billion yuan to 4.86 billion yuan, and the company’s core and comprehensive solvency adequacy ratios will reach 121% and 215% respectively.

Hua Kangyao, executive president of Prudential Group, stated that the business development of CITIC Prudential Life has huge potential and is an important part of Prudential Group’s overall strategy and an important source of performance growth.

Xi Guohua, chairman of CITIC Group, emphasized that the capital increase will not only strengthen CITIC Prudential Life’s capital strength and development foundation but also promote the high-quality development of joint ventures between China and the UK.

The Chinese financial market is vast, with the world‘s largest banking system and the second-largest insurance, stock, and bond markets. This continuous opening of the capital market has provided foreign financial institutions with broad development opportunities.

Standard Chartered Securities (China) Co., Ltd. also announced its plans to officially launch its business in the first half of 2024, making it the first securities company in China to be wholly owned by foreign shareholders since its establishment. This reflects the increasing convenience for foreign-funded institutions to do business in China.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved 20 foreign-controlled or wholly-owned securities and futures fund companies since lifting foreign shareholding ratio restrictions in 2020. Additionally, data from the State Administration of Financial Supervision shows that 202 banks from 52 countries and regions had established institutions in China by the end of September, with a total capital increase of 18.73 billion.

The long-term positive fundamentals of China’s economy and its huge resilience and potential have encouraged foreign financial institutions to invest in China. The Chinese government’s continued increase in policy support and robust economic growth confirm this positive trend.

Wang Tao, head of Asian economic research and chief China economist at UBS, believes that as China’s policy support increases and exports gradually improve, China’s economic growth may accelerate in 2024. The “Panorama Outlook: China” report recently released by UBS Asset Management shows that, as China continues to climb up the value chain, it shows the potential to become a global leader in rapidly growing emerging fields.

The Central Financial Work Conference has clearly stated that efforts should be made to promote high-level financial opening up, ensuring national financial and economic security. This institutional opening up in the financial sector will not only help traditional industries improve their competitiveness but also introduce more international funds, technology, talents, and equipment to emerging industries and better promote China’s high-quality development.

Overall, foreign financial institutions continue to express their confidence in the Chinese market and their willingness to invest in its growth.

