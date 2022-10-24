Source: Changjiang Commercial Daily

On October 17, ten funds including E Fund Fund, China Asset Management, China Universal Fund, and Harvest Fund announced at the same time that they would use their own funds to invest in their funds, with a total of 900 million yuan.

Since then, many institutions have joined the self-purchasing team. Data shows that from October 17th to October 23rd, a total of 27 institutions announced self-purchase, with a cumulative amount exceeding 1.8 billion yuan.

Judging from the types of self-purchased products, the self-purchased equity products are more “popular”.

A reporter from the Changjiang Commercial Daily found that the fund has undergone several self-purchase during the year. Currently, more than 100 public offering institutions have purchased funds for themselves during the year, with a total of nearly 8.2 billion yuan.

Fund reappears in self-purchasing tide

On October 17, E Fund Fund announced that, based on its confidence in the long-term, healthy and stable development of China‘s capital market, it will invest a total of 150 million yuan in its own equity funds in the near future.

At the same time, GF Fund also stated that it will use its own capital of 100 million yuan to invest in its equity funds in the near future; China Asset Management also said that it plans to invest 100 million yuan to invest in its equity public funds in the near future; In recent days, it has used its own funds to invest in the company’s partial stock public offering funds, with a total of 100 million yuan.

In addition, China Universal Fund has decided to invest 100 million yuan in the public funds of the investment company; Southern Asset Management will also invest a total of 100 million yuan to invest in its partial-share hybrid public funds with inherent funds; Huaan Fund also plans to invest no less than 3,000 yuan 10,000 yuan in the recent purchase of the company’s partial stock public funds and so on.

Data show that within the same day, the total amount of self-purchased by the top ten funds reached 900 million yuan.

For this large-scale self-purchase, various institutions have expressed that it is based on their confidence in the high-quality development of the public fund industry and the long-term healthy and stable development of China‘s capital market.

A reporter from the Changjiang Commercial Daily found that before this self-purchase wave, the fund had undergone many self-purchases during the year.

According to Wind data, as of October 14, 118 fund companies have made self-purchase this year, with a total of 6.372 billion yuan in self-purchase.

In addition to the amount of this self-purchasing wave, at present, more than 100 public offering institutions have purchased funds by themselves during the year, with a total of nearly 8.2 billion yuan.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to public funds and asset management of securities companies, some private funds have also joined this self-purchasing wave.

On October 17, the private equity firm Hongxi Fund issued an announcement saying that since September this year, Hongxi has successively purchased by itself. 10,000 yuan, the company’s own funds and employees subscribe for about 40 million yuan, and the total is not less than 50 million yuan.

In addition, data show that within this year, 21 private equity institutions have initiated self-purchase actions, with a planned self-purchase scale of not less than 1.57 billion yuan.

In addition to private equity institutions, various asset management institutions announced a total of nearly 10 billion yuan of self-purchase plans during the year.

The Changjiang Commercial Daily reporter found that, according to the Caixin Securities Research Report, as of October 14, 2022, the fund’s self-purchased during the year are mostly hybrid funds, bond funds, and stock funds, accounting for 31.29% and 30.15% respectively. and 23.86%.

In this self-purchase, equity products are more “popular”, and most institutions choose such products.

Among them, E Fund, GF Fund, China AMC, Huatai Fund, Harvest Fund, etc. all choose equity products.

Continuous self-purchase releases positive signals

It is understood that the start of self-purchase by public funds is often one of the signals that the market is building a bottom. This large-scale self-purchase of funds against the trend is also a part of boosting market confidence.

Generally speaking, self-purchasing of funds can enhance investors’ confidence in specific funds, the fund industry, and the market, so that investors can see the investment value, investment prospects, investment hopes, and the market in self-purchasing funds. Expect to make effective judgments to make investment decisions.

Since 2022, affected by the market correction, most funds have suffered losses, and investors have shown a certain lack of confidence.

Data shows that as of July 2022, there were 24,000 private fund managers in existence in China, 135,800 funds under management, and the scale of existing funds reached 20.38 trillion yuan, maintaining a certain growth trend.

However, affected by the volatility of the capital market, the daily activity of the fund decreased significantly. Taking Dongcai’s Tiantian Fund as an example, the data shows that in the first half of 2022, the daily active number of Tiantian Fund was 2.3285 million, which was 31% and 26% lower than the daily active number of 3.3799 million and 3.147 million in the first half of 2021 and the whole year of 2021, respectively. , it is urgent to boost market and investor confidence.

This time, a number of fund companies announced self-purchase, which released a positive signal and also reflected the principle of risk-sharing and benefit-sharing between fund companies and investors.

It is worth mentioning that public funds have the functions of “stabilizers” and “ballast stones” in the capital market. Last week, the A-shares once fell below 3,000 points, “not broken nor established”. When the market fluctuated, public funds continued to purchases, releasing positive signals and boosting market and consumer confidence.