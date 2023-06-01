Optimizing the management fee model is the general trend of “no profit, no fee” products break the public offering routine_Daily Fund Network

The first “no profit and no management fee”bankfinancial managementEquity public offering products (similar public offeringfund)born. CMB Wealth Management released on May 31announcementSaid that Zhaozhuo Value Selection has been established, and the product collection scale is 82.8145 million yuan.

The product proposed that when the accumulated net value of the product is less than 1 yuan, it will suspend the collection of fixedfixed voteThe model of “no profit, no management fee” has attracted the attention of all parties in the market.in the interviewedbankFrom the perspective of people in financial management and public funds, this move is to benefit investors; there are also views that this kind of “no profit, no fee” move is more eye-catching. Under the predicament of the asset management industry that “managers make money and investors don’t make money”, people in the industry believe that optimizing the management fee model is the general trend. More importantly, asset management institutions must respect market rules and investment laws, improve investment research capabilities, optimize product design, and promote high-quality development of the industry.

Raised over 80 million yuan

The product brochure shows that the Zhaozhuo Value Selection issued by CMB Wealth Management is a high-risk equity product. When the cumulative net value of the product is less than 1 yuan (excluding), the fixed investment management fee will be suspended until the cumulative net value of the product The charge will be resumed after it is higher than 1.00 yuan (inclusive), and the fixed investment management fee rate is 1.50%/year. Since most stock-type public funds currently adopt a management fee rate of 1.5% per year, this charging model actually breaks the industry convention.

China Merchants Bank Wealth Management also offers discounts on subscription fees. “A single purchase of this product is 1 million yuan, and the subscription fee is reduced to 1,000 yuan, while public funds generally need to subscribe 5 million yuan or 10 million yuan to enjoy the discounted subscription fee.” A person from CMB Financial Management introduced.

It is not new to reduce fees and make profits, but before that, most of them were periodic rate adjustments or floating rates. At the end of 2019, 6fund companyApproved to issue the first batch of floating management fee rate funds, which will combine the management fee with the fundachievementhook up.bankWealth management products will also adopt periodical management fees, discounts on sales and service fees, or even launch a “0 fee rate” when important new products are released or market sentiment is poor.

The product establishment announcement shows that the product’s fundraising scale is 82.8145 million yuan, which is significantly higher than other equity wealth management products, but compared with the planned issuance scale of the lower limit of 2 million yuan and the upper limit of 1.5 billion yuan, it is at a lower level.

“I haven’t recommended this product to clients much, because I feel that the fund company’s equity investment research and management capabilities are stronger.”China Merchants Banksaid an account manager. In addition, according to regulations, such relatively high-risk bank wealth management products require customers to sign offline, which may be one of the reasons for the small scale of product recruitment.

The behavior of profit-making investors is affirmed

Regarding CMB Wealth Management’s “no profit and no management fee” this time, the industry generally has a positive attitude, thinking that this is the behavior of asset management institutions to give profits to investors when the issuance market is cold, and it will help boost investor confidence.

“From an investor’s point of view, ‘no profit, no fee’ is a positive attitude, which puts managers and investors on the same starting point.” A person from a joint-stock bank wealth management company said. A listed bank researcher believes that “no profit, no management fee” will help to enhance the attractiveness of asset management products and improve investor experience.

“This kind of attempt is quite beneficial, especially when the current market sentiment is not satisfactory.” A public fundanalystHe affirmed the move of CMB Wealth Management, but he was worried about whether the product could successfully get the management fee in the future.

“For asset management institutions, a reasonable fee model is more competitive, but whether the product can help investors make money is the most important thing.” A person from the marketing department of a public fund company said: “Public funds have issued similar products before. But judging from customer feedback, it is not very useful, in fact, it still depends on whether the product makes money.”

“I don’t think it is necessary to make money to charge management fees. For equity products, there is no guarantee that a positive return can be obtained every time period. If this threshold is set, it may cause fund managers to worry too much about risks and cause investment to be biased. Conservative, when the market is good, it will affect the performance of the fund.” Another public offering market participant said.

The above-mentioned public offering person pointed out that for public offering products, one should not only focus on management fees, but respect market rules and investment laws, and look at the overall risk-return characteristics of the product. “Whether it is issuance, marketing, or management, the cost of asset management institutions exists objectively. If this method is promoted on a large scale, it may affect the long-term development of various links in the existing industry ecological chain.”

featured product or follow up

Recently, affected by the market turmoil,Fund issuanceCooling down, when the market sentiment is not good, will the above-mentioned “zero fee” move trigger more companies to follow suit?According to ChinasecuritiesReporters have learned from many sources that bank wealth management and public fund companies generally hold a wait-and-see attitude.

“Our company has not issued equity products so far, and we have not considered following up (issuing similar products) for the time being.” The person from the above-mentioned joint-stock wealth management company said that this move by China Merchants Bank Wealth Management is an attempt by an industry leader. The company will also observe for a period of time to see the market effect.

Zhou Yiqin, the founder of Guanshao Consulting, said frankly that CMB’s wealth management move can be successful in the industry because of its massive asset management scale, especially the fixed-income products. “, so that CMB Financial Management has the confidence to make some breakthroughs in the traditional weaknesses of the financial management industry. But such a move has its own limitations, and there are very few wealth management companies in the industry that can imitate, replicate and promote it.

“Our company’s fee rate is relatively low in the entire industry. I think it is unlikely that every product will follow (them). For products with large fluctuations in net value (such as mixed products) and when customers have strong demand for fee reduction , we will reduce it accordingly.” A person from a state-owned wealth management company said.

(Article source: ChinasecuritiesChina Securities Network)

(Original title: Optimizing the management fee model is the general trend of “no profit, no fee” products break the public offering routine)

(Editor in charge: 73)