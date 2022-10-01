Listen to the audio version of the article

Here it is finally! It is not a new electric model of Tesla, but something of the brand is there: it is Optimus the humanoid robot presented at the AI ​​Day 2022 event by the ceo of the Californian brand Elon Musk who, however, explained that for the moment it is only a prototype that still shares some of the software and artificial intelligence sensors intended for all the assistance functions necessary for driving Tesla cars that are equipped with autopilot.

It could cost less than $ 20,000

According to Musk himself, the prototype can also do much more than what was seen during the conference, but it was still the first time that it was left to act in a totally independent way. The price of the robot is expected to be around a figure of less than $ 20,000. Musk explained that he has a goal of putting these robots into his factories for various tasks soon.

A first use is in heavy-duty jobs

Optimus was called on stage to perform a few basic actions, such as greeting the audience, without risking too many movements. Meanwhile, Tesla has shown some videos to give an idea of ​​what the robot could do in the future, such as doing some heavy work inside factories and warehouses, but much more.

It is powered by 2.3 kWH bacteria

The robot shown in the last six months: before moving on to the working project ready for mass production, however, it could take more months, if not years, admitted the same engineers of the American house. Optimus is paired with a 2.3 kWH battery which is powered by a Tesla proprietary chipset and in addition to both WiFi and LTE connectivity.

For Musk the robot is a revolutionary solution

The hands have been made with a design biologically inspired by human ones, the most suitable for collecting objects of various shapes and sizes. For Musk, the project represents a fundamental transformation for the civilization of the future followed by the early announcement last year, in which Musk spoke of a robot that would revolutionize Tesla’s assembly line and production activity.