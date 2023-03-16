News on March 16,Volkswagen’s new entry-level electric sedan ID.2all concept car released for the first timethe car is based on the Volkswagen MEB Entry front-wheel drive platform, and it is also the first mass-produced car on this platform.

Although it is a concept car, it still uses many design elements of the current ID. series, such as through-type LED headlight strips and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. With rejuvenation.

new carThe size is 4050/1812/1530mm, the wheelbase is 2600mm, and the design of four wheels and four corners is also adoptedand quite radical, so as to ensure ample space in the car. It is reported that the volume of the trunk can be expanded to 490-1330L. This value exceeds that of higher-level vehicles. Although the body is not large, the The car is equipped with 20-inch wheels, which are quite eye-catching.

The interior design is obviously different from the current ID. family, including different changes in the steering wheel, instrument panel and central control screen. The overall combination is more simple, clear and crisp.

The 12.9-inch central control entertainment screen uses a new menu structure, and there is a newly developed independent air-conditioning control panel below,The air conditioning functions are controlled on illuminated buttons within easy reach of both the driver and front passenger.

On the central channel, Volkswagen has also set up a very practical little thumb wheel for adjusting the volume of the infotainment system. There will also be two areas for wireless charging of mobile phones in this area, while other vehicle functions are controlled through the menu in the center console. It can also be used to change the appearance of the digital instrument, which is quite innovative.

In terms of power,The Volkswagen ID.2all concept car adopts front drive for the first time, the maximum power of the motor is 166kW, and the WLTP cruising range reaches 450kmsupport DC fast charging, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

There is a high probability that the car will be domestically produced in the future. At that time, the battery capacity will be reduced, and the 300-400 km version (CLTC) will be launched. The price is bound to be more friendly than ID.3. Perhaps it is not a dream to start selling at 120,000, so it will compete with BYD. Dolphins and others are competing, but the mass production of the car will not be until 2025, and it is uncertain what will happen to the market by then.