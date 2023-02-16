A few days ago, the Haval brand of Great Wall Motor announced the name of its new SUV model H-DOG, which is the second generation of Haval Big Dog. This car is the first new energy SUV of the “dog category” of the Haval brand.Its two-wheel drive version will be launched first on the 27th of this month, and the four-wheel drive version will be released within this year. The starting price is expected to be 150,000 yuan.。

The biggest feature of “Haval II Big Dog” is that it is equipped with a lemon hybrid DHT-PHEV system developed by Great Wall.It consists of 1.5T engine + motor + power batterybut unlike the Haval H6 DHT-PHEV model, which mainly responds to urban road conditions, the H-DOG is more individual and can be applied to mild off-road conditions.

In terms of appearance, H-DOG follows the 3/4 scale family gene, polygonal narrow-strip front grille, supplemented by dot-matrix chrome-plated elements similar to rounded rectangles inside, the car uses circular headlights on both sides, and the edge Outlined with polygonal lines, with the front bumper with clear lines below and the large-size narrow-strip trapezoidal air intake, it is full of wild flavor.

new carThe length, width and height are 4705/1908/1780mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2810mm. It is positioned as an A+ class SUVits approach angle and departure angle are 24 degrees and 30 degrees respectively, the lengths of the front and rear overhangs are 934mm and 961mm respectively, and the maximum wading depth is 560mm, which can cope with mild off-road conditions.

The side adopts the common design of off-road vehicles, such as muscular wheel eyebrows, rich waistline, straight roof, etc. The rear of the car adopts polygonal taillights, and the English logo of Haval brand in the center further widens the horizontal direction of the car. perspective.

The interior is a new design style, the center console is wrapped with leather fabric, the size of the center control screen is further enlarged, and the visual effect is eye-catching. At the same time, a row of physical buttons is reserved at the bottom, which can facilitate blind operation during driving and enhance the sense of security , there is also an off-road armrest in front of the co-pilot,And it also uses the classic gear handle similar to the tank 300 modelquite hardcore.

The car is built based on the latest generation of coffee intelligent cockpit system, which can realize the connection control between the mobile phone Bluetooth and the vehicle. Users can control the vehicle to park in and out with one key through the mobile app. In various parking scenarios, the farthest straight-line distance of the remote control is 20m, and automatic parking on slopes of less than 12% is realized. After parking, the system automatically turns off and locks.

In addition, the car will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, 9-inch W-HUD, 35 storage spaces, reinforced off-road handle, child seat (supports Bluetooth connection, has two smart modes of heating and ventilation), smart refrigerator ( Support Bluetooth connection), smart water cup, smart humidifier,220V reverse discharge, 50W wireless chargingCamping mosquito repellent lamp, the configuration is quite rich.

As for the power system, the new car will be equipped with a 1.5T+2-speed DHT-PHEV powertrain with a maximum power of 240 kW and a peak torque of 530 Nm.The pure electric cruising range is 50-100 kilometers, and the comprehensive cruising range exceeds 1000 kilometers。

It is worth mentioning that this year, Haval plans to launch a number of new vehicles in the new energy family SUV category and light off-road SUV category (dog category) to fully develop the new energy market.