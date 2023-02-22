Home Business Or 65,800 suspected BYD Seagull price exposure: the farthest can run 405km–fast technology–technology changes the future
Or 65,800 suspected BYD Seagull price exposure: the farthest can run 405km

Or 65,800 suspected BYD Seagull price exposure: the farthest can run 405km–fast technology–technology changes the future

On February 22, Sohu Auto’s media E Dianyuan reported that BYD dealers suspected of leaking the price of the brand new miniature electric car Seagull. You can see,The car has launched a total of five configuration models, with a price range of 65,800 to 112,800 yuanAmong them, the top track version may be equipped with a dual electric four-wheel drive system.

In the latest batch of “New Energy Vehicle Models Exempted from Vehicle Purchase Tax”, the battery life of BYD Seagull has also been publicized. It provides two battery life versions, equipped with 30-degree and 38-degree batteries.The cruising range under CLTC conditions is divided into 305 kilometers and 405 kilometers.

If the price exposed this time is true, then the Seagull starting from 65,800 is indeed very fragrant.

The car has been declared, and the real car has been photographed many times. It is a new entry-level electric model of BYD Ocean. Unlike its big brother, Dolphin, Seagull adopts a tougher design. It is a closed design, with a trapezoidal air intake below it, and the two big lamps are quite sharp in shape.

ThatThe length, width and height are 3780/1715/1540mm, and the wheelbase is 2500mmthanks to the pure electric platform, it adopts the design of four wheels and four corners. It is expected that the space of the passenger compartment in the car will not be small.

As for the interior, it basically continues the dolphin style,Equipped with a suspended full LCD screen and BYD adaptive Padthe central control interface integrates AutoNavi navigation, etc., and there are physical buttons below. Although the picture is not clear, the overall design is consistent with the dolphin. It is expected that the shift mechanism is also in the same line.

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous drive motor model TZ180XSH.Maximum power is 55 kWhow, can such a small electric car full of personality arouse your desire to buy?

