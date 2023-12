The actions of Oracle fell more than 8% in premarket trading, after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fiscal second quarter.

In detail, the company declared that second quarter revenue was $12.9 billion (up 5% compared to the previous year), missing consensus estimates of $13.05 billion. The company reported a 12% increase in revenue from cloud services and licensing support to $9.6 billion.

