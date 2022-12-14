Oracle shares are up 4% in pre-market trading following the quarterly. The software company reported results for its fiscal second quarter that beat analyst estimates. But it did provide a less strong-than-expected earnings forecast for the coming quarters.

Here are Oracle’s numbers:

Net income: $1.74 billion

Earnings per share: $1.21 adjusted vs. $1.18 (waits)

Revenue: $12.28 billion vs. $12.05 billion (expected)

As for guidance, Oracle CEO Safra Catz said on a conference call that she expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 to $1.21 and revenue growth of 17% to 19% for the third fiscal quarter.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.24 per share and $12.34 billion in revenue, implying growth of 17.3%.

Oracle reported 18% year-over-year revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter. While, healthcare software company Cerner, which was acquired by Oracle for $28 billion in June, contributed $1.5 billion in revenue.

Without the impact of foreign exchange rates, Oracle’s adjusted earnings would have been 9 cents higher, the company said.

Revenue for the quarter was more than $200 million above the high end of its target range, said CEO, Catz. Citing the strength of cloud infrastructure and cloud-based applications.

Net income in the fiscal second quarter was $1.74 billion, compared with a net loss of $1.25 billion in the year-ago quarter.