Poor harvests, hurricanes, plant diseases: orange juice is a scarce commodity. This also has an impact on the orange nation of Switzerland. In Switzerland, not only many citrus fruits are consumed. The country is also one of the most important trading centers in the world for this.

Why are there fewer oranges than there have been for a long time? Harvests are poor in the USA and in the largest orange-producing country, Brazil. Reason: the disease “Citrus Greening”, hurricanes and bad weather. According to estimates by the US Department of Agriculture, global orange production is likely to fall by 5 percent and orange juice production by as much as 7 percent.

«Citrus Greening»: The yellow dragon harms the oranges

open box

Box zuklappen



Yellow kite, a plant disease also known as “citrus greening,” affects oranges and other citrus fruits. The bacterial disease destroys entire orange plantations, especially in the USA and in the largest orange country, Brazil. The bacteria impair the nutrient supply of the orange plants. The result: the fruits remain green, are smaller and bitter. Affected fruits are then no longer suitable as a raw material for orange juice.

Fewer oranges are being produced in the USA than they have been in around 60 years. And citrus fruit is also becoming scarcer in Europe: the EU imports 90 percent of orange juice concentrate from Brazil. However, inventories there are lower than they have ever been.

Is the orange juice getting more expensive in our shop? The price of oranges on some of the world‘s largest commodity exchanges has risen by up to 50 percent. Orange juice in Swiss supermarkets could also become more expensive as a result of the orange juice crisis.

See also Gree Electric: Net profit in the first quarter was 4.003 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.28% _ Oriental Fortune Net Switzerland is spending more and more money on exotic fruit juices

open box

Box zuklappen



Switzerland loves fruit juices. On average, every Swiss citizen consumes around 21 liters of fruit juice per year, six liters of which are pure orange juice. But the orange fruit is getting more and more competition: According to figures from the Federal Office for Agriculture, 2021 around a third more exotic fruit imported than in 2010. However, exotic fruit juices, coconut and blood oranges being particularly popular, are expensive: the fruit juice retail trade earns more money every year, although the volume of fruit juice consumed is decreasing. That shows one Analysis by the Federal Office for Agriculture. While the Swiss drank 172 million liters of fruit juice in 2009, in 2018 it was only 142 million liters – almost a fifth less. However, retail sales rose from CHF 373 million to CHF 388 million during this period. While blond orange drinks are sold less and less, products with blood oranges are increasing. Sales of coconut drinks have even doubled.

In addition to orange juice, there are a variety of other fruit juices. Consumers can therefore switch to alternatives if orange juice exceeds the budget. Experts therefore assume that the price of orange juice cannot increase at will.

Why is Switzerland an orange nation? Although no oranges are grown in Switzerland, the Confederation is one of the most important global trading centers. About 15 percent of the world‘s orange juice is made according to the non-governmental organization “Public Eye” traded via Switzerland. One of the three most important commodity companies trading in citrus fruit is also based in Geneva: the Louis Dreyfus Company.

Legend: Orange juice is popular in Switzerland. Is it getting more expensive now?

KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally



According to Public Eye, the Swiss commodities company controls three quarters of the global orange market together with two Brazilian companies. The Louis Dreyfus Company not only controls the trade in orange juice from Switzerland, but also participates in the cultivation and production of orange juice.

Are the commodity companies making more profits now? It is unclear whether retailers will benefit from rising prices and whether the higher prices will compensate for the lower sales volume. Either way, Public Eye assumes that it is primarily small farms in producing countries like Brazil that suffer from such situations. The large commodity groups are in an advantageous starting position because of their concentration of power.