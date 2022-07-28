Home Business Orcel on M&A: ‘UniCredit is and continues to feel like a buyer under the right conditions. Also abroad’
Orcel on M&A: ‘UniCredit is and continues to feel like a buyer under the right conditions. Also abroad’

Orcel on M&A: ‘UniCredit is and continues to feel like a buyer under the right conditions. Also abroad’

UniCredit number one, Andrea Orcel, comments in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica on the possible aims of M&A, or mergers and acquisitions, of Piazza Gae Aulenti.

Goals that have never been a priority, in the logic of Orcel, which sees any risk operations between banks as an accelerator of growth.

To the question: “Will bank mergers still exist? What role will your UniCredit play, which has been dry-mouthed so far? “, The UniCredit CEO replied:

“In the current dislocation of the economy, I believe that there can be a differentiation between more solid banks, with efficient capital and models, and others that are less so. We continue – Orcel remarked – as for a year, to believe that mergers are a way to accelerate growth. If we really go into recession, I think a lot of games will open up. UniCredit is and continues to feel like a buyer, under the right conditions. Even abroad, for example in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe where we are already present “.

