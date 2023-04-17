Oregon: Man throws money out of his car – now the family is broke

If you are doing well, you can also be generous. According to this motto, a man in Oregon apparently wanted to share his happiness. He not only caused traffic chaos, but apparently posed serious problems for his family.

Even if you sometimes wish that money would fly to you – this is usually not the case. On a highway in Oregon, however, it happened to numerous drivers on Tuesday evening. Bundles of bills fluttered out of a moving car. Because the driver wanted to share.

That’s what Colin M. said to the law enforcement officers who were called because of the traffic situation. When they arrived on Interstate 5 in the Eugene, Oregon area, they were presented with a bizarre sight. Numerous cars were parked on the side of the road, people ran back and forth on the four-lane road to collect the bills fluttering through the air, reports the local broadcaster “KEZI”. The bills can be seen clearly in clips of the scene. Officers quickly identified Ms. After a simple request, he stopped the rain of money from his car window.

But the chaos was already in full swing. By his own account, M. had already thrown $200,000 out of the window at that point – literally. He is doing well and wanted to “bless others with a gift of money,” he told officials. According to the broadcaster, they could not confirm the exact amount.

“Suddenly a hundred dollars fluttered onto our windshield,” an eyewitness told the broadcaster. “So my friend I stopped and split us up two ways. We’ve found $300 so far!” The police were still trying to collect the remaining bills the next morning, she reported. “The people passing by seem to have done a good job,” officer Jim Andrews told ABC 7. Not a single note was found. Despite this, local residents still searched the roadsides to ferret out undiscovered bills.

action with consequences



Whether M. now has to fear a penalty because of the action is not yet entirely clear. With the irresponsible situation he endangered the traffic. However, he did not violate any specific laws. Because none of the participants suffered any damage and M. cooperated immediately, the officials therefore refrained from making an arrest.

That doesn’t mean there are no victims, however. An unnamed relative is said to have told the police that M. had emptied a joint family account for the campaign. “Because it was a shared account, he has the same right to withdraw the money,” Andrews told ABC 7. The family didn’t seem really surprised. The action is quite normal for M., the relative told “KEZI”. The family is now hoping that the finders will be honest: If you picked up something, please return the money. Contrary to what M. claims, they need the money themselves.

