Organic milk: Where the position of the planet decides the offspring in the cowshed

Michael Ackermann admires his parents. “They really had to endure a lot back then and always remained steadfast,” recalls the farmer from Upper Bavaria. They were accused of occultism and also of sectarianism. And at the behest of the pastor, they were no longer allowed to go to church. “I was just a little boy then, but I remember well how difficult times were for our family.”

Back then, that was in the 1970s. And the reason for the Ackermanns’ leper status was their way of keeping dairy cattle and cultivating feedstuffs on their farm “Kasten im Wald” in Unterreit Mühldorf am Inn in the Chiemsee region. In both cases, father Reinhold adhered to the standards and basic values ​​of the organic farming association Demeter – which the successor to the farm, Michael Ackermann, still does today.

This means, among other things, that the 50 cows on the farm keep their horns, that the animals are largely treated homeopathically in the event of illness, that neither mineral fertilizers nor synthetic pesticides are used, and that the lunar and planetary constellations are taken into account when sowing and breeding animals becomes.

“Furthermore, the cows never come out onto the pasture for the first time on a Tuesday or Thursday after the winter,” says farmer Ackermann. “Otherwise they are restless or go through the fence.”

Some of this may still strike consumers as odd today. Nevertheless, Demeter is always ennobled by the Germans in surveys on the corresponding seals as the best organic quality. 50 years ago, on the other hand, this way of doing business – according to the ideas of the founder of anthroposophy, Rudolf Steiner – triggered fears and irritations in many places.

Except for the Chiemgau dairy, which after a merger is now called Milchwerke Berchtesgadener Land. In 1973, it began collecting, processing and marketing the milk from the Ackermann cows and from four other Demeter farms in the region separately. This makes the medium-sized company from Piding, not far from the Austrian border, the first organic dairy in Germany.

Managing director Bernhard Pointner is proud of this. At a time when organic was still very far away from the mainstream, people dared to rely on it, he says confidently.

The first products back then were drinking milk, natural yoghurt and low-fat kefir. There are now competitors who are larger, says Pointner, whose father Reinhard was already the head of the dairy. “But we are and will remain the pioneers.” And the Berchtesgadener Land is currently spreading this across the republic in advertising campaigns.

PR on our own behalf also seems necessary at the moment. Because the anniversary comes at a time when organic is having a hard time. “After constant growth in recent years and even driven by the pandemic, organic sales have come under strong pressure in 2022,” says the industry report “Quo vadis organic?” by the market research company GfK.

Consumer spending has increased by four percent for organically produced food accordingly reduced in the past year, the organic share of household purchases in Germany fell from 7.2 to 6.8 percent.

However, Robert Kecskes, the consumer goods expert at GfK, sees no fundamental problem for organic. It is not the preference for the category that has declined. “The willingness to spend more money on organic products has decreased.”

“Organic farming is one of the answers to climate change”

In addition, there are many households that cannot help but save when shopping – not only for organic products, but also for them. As a result, consumers in this segment are increasingly opting for cheap private labels.

In fact, discounters are reporting a significant increase of more than eleven percent in organic food and beverages, while organic supermarkets and health food stores have lost almost 20 percent of their sales according to GfK statistics.

This is particularly true of Berchtesgadener Land, because the dairy, which recently had 500 employees and a turnover of 250 million euros, is well represented in the specialist trade. Pointner remains confident. “Climate change is not over and organic farming is one of the answers. We therefore believe in a renaissance of organic.”

The entrepreneur with shoulder-length hair and a stubbly beard does not want to commit himself to a specific date. However, Berchtesgadener Land is not currently accepting new suppliers. For now, there are around 620 farms in Bavaria and Austria, where around 100 million kilograms of organic milk are collected each year. 120 of these farms work according to Demeter standards, 500 according to the less strict specifications of the Naturland cultivation association.

Each collection tanker at the dairy therefore has several compartments so that the milk does not get mixed up. And not just two, but four. Because the organic line labeled in blue with Demeter and Naturland products is only part of the business for the cooperatively organized company. And with a third even the much smaller part.

In addition, there are also conventional goods, recognizable in retail by the green packaging. Suppliers are 500 classic small farms and 650 mountain farmers from the region between Watzmann and Zugspitze. “This broad positioning makes us more resistant to crises,” explains Pointner during the conversation at the company headquarters.

It has a large room with a glass front that offers a view of the mountains. Cow skins lie on the floor, the large wooden conference table is illuminated by lights in cow bells, there is a farm model, a wall with sayings and wisdom and small silo towers for the senses with hay to smell and horns to feel. And there are big boards with company metrics and data on cows, farmers and agriculture.

Berchtesgadener Land regularly invites consumers, retailers, politicians and environmentalists to explain the company and its philosophy to them – but also to conduct market research.

“It’s very important to know how people live, shop and what their needs are,” says Pointner. “Sometimes it’s exhausting,” admits the 47-year-old. Recently, for example, when a group of students came to visit. “Half of them have eaten vegan and then wanted to discuss how bad cow’s milk is – and at the same time they drink oat drinks, a banal product with which large corporations very easily make a lot of money.”

In fact, the herbal alternative is no longer undisputed in science. “Nevertheless, everyone is welcome to drink it. The only important thing is to remain in dialogue and that no one wants to dictate a way of life to the other.”

Daniel Anthes also calls for a willingness to engage in dialogue. The author, trend and sustainability expert, considers the organic sector to be too closed. “People are resting on the laurels of the past,” he says. That is dangerous. A lot is currently happening in the food industry. And there is a lot going on in the organic sector.

“The least of the plant-based substitutes is organic. The industry has waited far too long.” The same now applies to technologization with so-called in vitro meat from bioreactors and dairy products from precision fermentation, which can produce cow’s milk without cows.

Milking is still semi-automatic

“Technical change determines the future,” says Anthes. Nevertheless, there is a great deal of technological restraint in the organic world. “But that means you miss opportunities. Why shouldn’t the nutrient solution for meat from the bioreactor be an organic issue? In the long run, you will not be able to rely on the wait and see card.”

At Michael Ackermann’s farm, however, that seems to be the plan. “We have been working biodynamically on our farm for almost 90 years. And we will continue to do so for the next 100 years,” he announces.

Milking is still semi-automatic. “Our presence in the barn is important,” Ackermann is convinced. “The animals notice that – and they are our greatest asset.” Just like a farmer, he is also a big asset: for his dairy cooperative and its pioneering status.

