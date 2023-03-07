Scene star Tijen Onaran (37) advocates for women and advises top managers PICTURE – Sarah Domandl

Tijen Onaran is a founder, investor, influencer, author and soon to be a lioness. Founder scene just found out that Vox will rely on Onaran as a juror in the new season of “The Lion’s Den”. But the self-proclaimed feminist is not a one woman show. Behind the entrepreneur and her companies are other leaders. You can find out here what they are and what role her husband and brother play in it.

The corporate network of Tijen Onaran

With over 130,000 followers, the 37-year-old is particularly prominent on Linkedin. She founded Global Digital Women (GDW Global Digital Women GmbH), a company that, among other things, organizes the Digital Female Leader Award, creates employer branding strategies and implements support programs for women. She also started ACI (ACI Consulting GmbH), a consultancy that focuses on diversity, inclusion and equality. This was recently approved by the board of tax consultants ETL Marc Mueller endowed with money. The valuation is said to have been at least ten million euros. When asked, Tijen Onaran describes Müller as “one of my closest sparring partners”.

Under the TOC The Onaran Company GmbH, the business for the own brand and a management consultancy run. She bundles investments in female founding teams, such as the porn startup Cheex, with Gamechanger Venture Capital (TSI Thuner See Investment GmbH, which also acts as a company holding company).