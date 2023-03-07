Home Business Organization chart: The company network of DHDL star Tijen Onaran
Business

Organization chart: The company network of DHDL star Tijen Onaran

by admin
Organization chart: The company network of DHDL star Tijen Onaran

Scene star Tijen Onaran (37) advocates for women and advises top managers
PICTURE – Sarah Domandl

Tijen Onaran is a founder, investor, influencer, author and soon to be a lioness. Founder scene just found out that Vox will rely on Onaran as a juror in the new season of “The Lion’s Den”. But the self-proclaimed feminist is not a one woman show. Behind the entrepreneur and her companies are other leaders. You can find out here what they are and what role her husband and brother play in it.

The corporate network of Tijen Onaran

With over 130,000 followers, the 37-year-old is particularly prominent on Linkedin. She founded Global Digital Women (GDW Global Digital Women GmbH), a company that, among other things, organizes the Digital Female Leader Award, creates employer branding strategies and implements support programs for women. She also started ACI (ACI Consulting GmbH), a consultancy that focuses on diversity, inclusion and equality. This was recently approved by the board of tax consultants ETL Marc Mueller endowed with money. The valuation is said to have been at least ten million euros. When asked, Tijen Onaran describes Müller as “one of my closest sparring partners”.

Under the TOC The Onaran Company GmbH, the business for the own brand and a management consultancy run. She bundles investments in female founding teams, such as the porn startup Cheex, with Gamechanger Venture Capital (TSI Thuner See Investment GmbH, which also acts as a company holding company).

See also  The new model of Chery Ant is launched!The configuration is richer and 66,900 are on sale

You may also like

Rete Tim, because CDP’s offer warms up the...

Honor Magic 5 series brand new flagship mobile...

These are the five most expensive cars in...

ECB, Lagarde’s tightening of rates will not “tame”...

Which stocks to buy? Stock market expert names...

Wall Street slightly up, eToro takes stock of...

Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14...

Tesla Model 3: That’s why it often fails...

Young women want to be able to choose...

Italy to be wired is without wirers: six...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy