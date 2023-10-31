Organization chart: Will these managers bring Wefox to profitability?

Fabian Wesemann (l.) and Julian Teicke (r.) founded Wefox in 2014. Now Wesemann is handing over his long-standing role as CFO to newcomer and industry veteran Jonathan Wismer (center). Wefox / start-up scene

Liability, household contents, motor vehicles: Germany is an insured country. For years, insurance has been increasingly taken out online – for example via the Wefox portal. According to its balance sheet, the Berlin startup with Swiss roots took out a million new policies last year alone. Nevertheless, the billion-dollar InsurTech continues to record high losses. With a newly formed management team, the path to profitability should now be successful:

After nine years, co-founder Fabian Wesemann, 37, is giving up his role as CFO and handing it over to the US company Industry veterans Jonathan Wismer, 51. Wefox CEO Julian Teicke, also 37, speaks of an important step on the “path towards an established scale-up”. Wesemann will take over the M&A business as Chief Investment Officer and will continue to drive the global expansion of the fintech.

Julian Teicke, Fabian Wesemann and Dario Fazlic (now only members of the supervisory board) founded Wefox in Switzerland in 2014 under the name Financefox. Their goal: to give the old-fashioned insurance industry a digital makeover. Five years later, the company achieved unicorn status. The fintech’s headquarters are now in Berlin, the holding company is located in Vaduz in Liechtenstein.

Two-part business model

Share this: Facebook

X

