Orient Securities Provides Explanations on Zhejiang Guoxiang IPO Project and Investment Status

Orient Securities Provides Explanation on Zhejiang Guoxiang IPO Project

On October 10, Orient Securities issued an announcement regarding the Zhejiang Guoxiang IPO project, underwritten and sponsored by its subsidiary, Orient Securities Underwriting and Sponsoring Co., Ltd. The company addressed the market’s attention to the project and provided explanations on various matters.

In terms of underwriting fees, Orient Securities stated that the underwriting rate for this issuance is 7.74%. This rate takes into account the project cycle, workload, and underwriting rates of similar market size. It was determined after negotiations between the sponsor and the issuer. Additionally, the issuance has been suspended, and the sponsor has not yet collected underwriting fees.

Regarding the investment status, Orient Securities revealed that its investment fund, Orient Securities Hande, managed by its subsidiary Shanghai Orient Securities Capital Investment Co., Ltd., transferred shares from Zhejiang Guoxiang Holdings Co., Ltd. Orient Securities Hande acquired shares based on the fair price determined during the external equity transfer of Zhejiang Guoxiang.

It was further disclosed that Guoxiang Holdings utilized professional investment institutions to expand its external investment channels. They invested in Orient Securities Zhoude, Orient Securities Xiade, Orient Securities Tangde, and Orient Securities Hechuang. These investments were made by Guoxiang Holdings independently based on their own fund management needs.

Orient Securities emphasized that all the relevant information mentioned above has been disclosed in Zhejiang Guoxiang’s prospectus and other public documents. The company advised investors to refer to these documents. Currently, Orient Securities is fully cooperating with the special verification work of the project. The company aims to standardize operations, develop business in compliance with regulations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

In a prior clarification announcement, Orient Securities addressed a self-media report that claimed several senior company officials resigned en masse on October 9, just before the Guoxiang IPO. Orient Securities confirmed that the resignations of four directors, supervisors, and other personnel were normal changes and not indicative of any irregularities or concerns.

The company remains committed to maintaining transparency and providing explanations to address any concerns surrounding the Zhejiang Guoxiang IPO project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

