Originality (perhaps too much) in the formula of the Chinese electric SUV Aiways U6

Born in 2017 in Shanghai, the Ways brand arrives in Europe with the second U6 electric model. We tried it in preview (with pre-series specimens).

The brand name also indicates its positioning strategy: «AI» refers to artificial intelligence and «Ways» to the concept of roads and travel. That is a journey into the future (sometimes already too early) made of artificial intelligence but not only.

The new SUV coupé is based on the 100% electric MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform and displays elegant but also sporty lines thanks to the tapered shape of the rear as well as the large 20-inch aluminum rims already as standard.

It must be admitted that already in the style it is clear that it is not a European car: the very thin headlights and the slightly manga shapes immediately make it clear that it is an oriental model. But we are well aware that the Chinese brands are spreading across the Old Continent with innovative features and in fact they have not disappointed: from the original look to the interior solutions; to think that this car turns on by pressing the brake pedal and turns off from the touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. Perhaps a bit extreme solutions which are not in step with the current market but which could be part of the near future of cars and mobility: just think of how cutting-edge Citroën was almost 70 years ago with the futuristic solutions of the ds. Perhaps Chinese houses bring with them a breath of innovation, but ergonomics and practicality cannot be immolated on the altar of the revolutionary at all costs.

Aiways U6 was conceived as a natively electric car and the spaces are consequently designed to maximize space and on-board comfort. The dimensions are generous: 4,800 mm long, 1,880 mm wide, 1,640 mm high and a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. And the boot capacity goes from 472 to 1,260 liters by lowering the backrest of the rear bench seat. The car is offered with only one piece of equipment already equipped with everything it needs in terms of options: interior with high-quality materials, multifunction sports steering wheel with only two spokes, graphically refined aluminum interior finishes with integrated ambient lighting with 360 different lighting scenarios . The Magnat premium audio system stands out with 10 speakers, subwoofer and Aux, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of driving assistance, the car is equipped with eleven ADAS systems (developed and implemented in collaboration with Continental and Mobileye) as standard, guaranteeing autonomous driving level 2+ on the SAE scale.