Less than three years after the acquisition of 45% of Giordano Controls, the Basques of Orkli rise to 60% in the capital of the company from Villa Bartolomea, in the Verona area, a leader in the development and production of electronic and IoT solutions avant-garde for air conditioning and climate control. A 25 million euro operation, which further consolidates the entrepreneurial growth project in Italy of Mondragon Corporation, the federation of cooperatives which, with its 80,000 members and around 11.5 billion in turnover, is the largest in the world at an industrial level.

Italian hub of air conditioning

This further leap will allow the Orkli brand, leader in the gas safety market and a point of reference in the global water heating and home comfort sector, to further grow in the electronics business as well. In fact, Italy remains a central country in the industrial policies of the group, which wants to create in our country a hub for the development and production of the most advanced technologies related to the air conditioning sector.

Thanks to the policy of alliances and acquisitions developed in recent years (Orkli also holds 25% of Valmex, a group from Pesaro that produces copper, aluminum and steel exchangers for domestic wall-mounted gas boilers and for the refrigeration industry, ndr) and collaborations with several universities, 15 technology centers in the Basque Country and Germany and the start-ups Embeblue and Iddo, the company’s offer has become practically integral.

Doubled turnover in 5 years

«We strongly believe in the Italian industrial system and in its capacity for innovation – explained Aitor Goñi, CEO of Orkli -. The alliance with Giordano Controls allows us to integrate the profound know-how of the Veneto group in the development of innovative electronic and IoT solutions, which will form the basis of the air conditioning and climate control systems of the future, according to technological and regulatory trends, increasingly driven towards new energy models”. The number one of the Basque group also announced the goal of “doubling turnover over the next 5 years, through an important investment plan”.

Giordano Controls was born in 2004 and today employs a total of 200 people (in 2019, before the arrival of Orkli, there were around 130, ndr): 70 in Villa Bartolomea, where the headquarters are also located, and 130 in the production plant in Timisoara, Romania. Of the 28 million in turnover, 30% comes from direct exports, while the remainder is guaranteed by the major Italian players in the heating and air conditioning sectors.