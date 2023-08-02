Orlando International Airport Imposes 20% Rate Increase for Uber and Lyft Users

Starting on Tuesday, Uber and Lyft users will have to pay more for Uber rides at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) due to an increase in transportation providers using the terminal. The MCO administration has imposed a new rate on transportation service providers picking up passengers at the airport. Uber representative, Geovani Castro, stated that the fee will be paid by Uber users. The rate, previously at $5.80, will increase to $6.36 on August 1st and further increase to $7.00 in October, representing a 20% increase, the highest in the country. Users and drivers are voicing their concerns about the hike in fares, stating that it will negatively impact tourism and discourage passengers from using ride-sharing services. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority held a work session to discuss the matter, with drivers expressing their willingness to collaborate with Uber to lower the fee. They also demand an adjustment to the mile value, a review of account closing policies, and the inclusion of tipping on long trips. The Uber representative has urged for transparency in the rate adjustment process and hopes for a fruitful discussion with the administration. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will hold another meeting next week to address the concerns of carriers and users.

