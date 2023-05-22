Oro, the manager Tahir (WisdomTree): “Here’s where it could go”

Gold could again surpass the highs reached in August 2020. A Truth&Business he talked about it

with Mobeen Tahir, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree.

How is the gold market reacting to the current economic situation?

Gold recently narrowly missed the all-time high it reached in August 2020. The yellow metal is comfortably above $2,000/ounce. Gold’s recent rally is was triggered in November of last year, as markets began to expect inflation to slow in 2023 and the Federal Reserve toned down a hawkish stance. As a result, despite successive interest rate hikes, 10-year Treasury yields have fallen and the dollar has depreciated, both factors favoring the quintessential safe-haven metal. Further support came from problems in the banking sector, which reminded investors to keep their hedges given the systemic fragilities that can be exposed when monetary policy is tightened aggressively.

Gold’s peak moment has often been talked about in recent years, which was its real moment

trend?

The three recent peaks in gold have been brought about by extremely particular, indeed unique, reasons. The record reached in August 2020 came following a strong rally triggered by the pandemic. Some might argue that gold was already on its way higher and that monetary policy accommodation had been driving gold’s rise since the second half of 2018. Once the worst phase of the pandemic has passed, gold pulled back but approached all-time highs again in March 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. The pandemic, war and turmoil in the banking sector are all factors which, taken individually, have fueled gold rallies of late.

How are investors behaving?

Investor sentiment can be measured by two factors: flows into exchange-traded products (ETPs) or speculative positioning in futures. Physical gold held in ETPs is flat by a year to yearat around 93 million troy ounces, up from an all-time high of around 110 million ounces in September 2020. Similarly, net speculative positioning in gold futures is well below the highs recorded in 2020 and 2022. Both data suggest that investor sentiment is not yet stretched on the long side.

What could help the gold rally in the coming months?

A potential catalyst for gold interest could be the US debt limit, which is the ceiling on the amount of money the US government can borrow. Currently at $31.4 billion, the debt ceiling has been raised several times in the past. However, the US government has warned that it is running low on its cash reserves and could face a sovereign default or steep spending cuts by June 1, 2023. This situation could increase the demand for gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty . Economic data could be the other driving factor. The annual inflation rate of the United States fell to 4.9% in April, compared to 6.4% in January. If inflation continues to fall in line with consensus expectations, this could continue to support gold. While this initially appears counterintuitive, given that higher inflation should support gold, a further decline in Treasury yields and the further dollar depreciation that will result from lower inflation will likely exert a greater force on gold’s path .

Can other precious metals also have a correlation with gold?

Other precious metals such as silver, platinum and palladium have significant, albeit variable, levels of correlation with gold. In the past, we have often seen silver demonstrate what appears to be a leveraged relationship with gold. In 2020, as gold soared following the Covid outbreak, silver surpassed gold. Sometimes there is also a delay in the reaction of other precious metals to the movements of gold. For example, when gold hit all-time highs in August 2020, platinum peaked in February 2021. These dynamics may or may not repeat themselves, but it’s always interesting to see what happens to the broader basket of precious metals when the yellow metal shows strong movement in both directions.