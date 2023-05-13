OroArezzo, in 2022 the export of the gold sector to +20.5%

Ribbon cutting for Oro Arezzofair that brings together beyond 350 buyers from 45 countries among the main outlet markets of the Italian gold-jewellery sector, with a strong presence of retailers from the north to the south of the peninsula. For this edition, as explained during the round table that opened the initiative, the exhibition layout is also renewed, which relaunches the centrality of the goldsmith manufacturing and the exhibitors, up by 15% compared to the 2022 edition.

The goldsmith, silversmith and jeweler manufacture, together with the semi-finished products and components, represents 65% of the offer, 90% Made in Italy, with a representative selection also of the best of the foreign production districts. Before the ribbon cutting, the point was taken on gold exports which recorded +14.6% in the third quarter and +5.4% in the fourth.

The 12-month cumulative recorded growth in value of 20.5% on January-December 2021, settling at 9.8 billion euro, of which 75% to non-EU markets, while the growth compared to 6.96 billion euros exported in 2019 is 40.8%. The average increase in turnover in the sector is +20.8% on 2021.

Also on industrial production the sector in 2022 confirmed a good performance of operations, with a growth of 13.6% compared to the period January-December 2021 according to the data presented by Confindustria. “OroArezzo represents a point of reference for all of Tuscany for which I feel proud”, said the president Eugenio Giani. Mayor Alessandro Ghinelli is satisfied: “A moment of discussion for a driving sector for our economy”.